Belmont Stakes 2026 Results & Payouts After Golden Tempo Win

The Belmont Stakes 2026 results are in, and Golden Tempo followed up a Kentucky Derby win with another victory.

The race attracted quite a bit of attention, including the return of Kentucky Derby winner Golden Tempo after following a recent trend and taking off the Preakness. The race also saw Renegade, the favorite going into the Kentucky Derby, once again lead the field of favorites.

The full Belmont Stakes 2026 results and payouts can be found below.

Golden Tempo Wins in Furious Finish

Golden Tempo came into the race at 6-to-1 odds, but dominated late and pulled away for a victory in the Belmont Stakes.

Golden Tempo Returned to Defend Kentucky Derby Title

The anticipation for the Belmont Stakes had already been deflated a bit following the Kentucky Derby, when Golden Tempo’s owner announced that they would be skipping the Preakness and taking the chance of a Triple Crown off the table.

Byron King, a horse racing expert and editor at Bloodhorse, explained to NPR that the greater focus on horse health and safety has made it more difficult to compete in all three races of the Triple Crown.

“One of the things now is there’s very little race-day medications,” King said. “So in the old days, they might have been able to get some nonsteroidal anti-inflammatories to help take away some of the aches and pains from one race to the next. But now these horses have such strict protocols in terms of their going to post without those medications and things that people are making sure that that horse is feeling his best and up to top condition on race day.”

As The Associated Press reported, Renegade went into the day as the favorite to win the Belmont Stakes.

“The Kentucky Derby runner-up trained by Hall of Famer Todd Pletcher has been bet down to 8-5 after opening at 2-1 on the morning line,” the report noted. “The rest of the money has spread out significantly, with Derby winner Golden Tempo, Chief Wallabee, Commandment and Emerging Market all 5-1. The long shots in the field of nine are Pletcher-trained Powershift at 12-1, Growth Equity at 13-1, Ottinho at 19-1 and Vitruivian Man at 20-1.”