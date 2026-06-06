Belmont Stakes Weather Forecast Raises Questions Ahead of Race Day

The horses won’t be the only thing racing against the clock Saturday at Saratoga Race Course.

As the 158th Belmont Stakes approaches its scheduled 7:04 p.m. ET post time, forecasters are tracking a weather pattern that could bring scattered thunderstorms into the area just as fans pack the grandstands for one of horse racing’s biggest events of the year.

According to Fox Weather, temperatures are forecast to climb into the low-to-mid 80s during the afternoon, continuing a stretch of summer-like warmth that has settled across the Northeast. By evening, temperatures should ease back into the upper 70s, creating generally comfortable conditions for spectators and participants.

The bigger question is whether rain arrives before the field reaches the starting gate.

Storm Chances Could Increase Throughout the Day

While Saturday is not expected to be a washout, weather models indicate that scattered showers and thunderstorms could develop across eastern New York during the afternoon and evening hours.

That places Saratoga Race Course in a tricky forecast window. Instead of a steady all-day rain, the region could experience hit-or-miss storms capable of producing brief heavy downpours. Whether one of those storms passes directly over the track may ultimately determine the racing surface for the Belmont Stakes.

Forecasts currently call for temperatures around 77 degrees near post time with light winds generally below 10 mph. Those conditions would normally create an ideal backdrop for racing. However, even a short-lived thunderstorm could dump enough rainfall to alter the track before the race begins.

A Muddy Track Could Change the Belmont Stakes Equation

Unlike many outdoor sporting events, horse racing is directly influenced by the condition of the surface.

A dry Saratoga track often rewards speed and consistency. Add rainfall to the mix, and the equation changes. Dirt tracks can quickly transition from fast to sloppy, creating different footing and introducing variables that some horses handle better than others.

Handicappers often spend hours studying how horses have performed on wet tracks because those past performances can become significantly more important when rain enters the forecast.

Some horses thrive in muddy conditions, powering through wet dirt that others struggle to navigate. Others have never raced on an off track, leaving bettors with more questions than answers heading into one of the year’s premier races.

Saratoga Has Seen This Story Before

Weather concerns surrounding the Belmont Stakes are hardly new.

Last year’s race at Saratoga also featured discussions about rain and track conditions leading into the weekend. Nearly 1.5 inches of rain fell throughout the morning and early afternoon of race day. While conditions improved by the evening and the rain had largely moved out of the area before the 7:04 p.m. ET post time, the damage to the racing surface had already been done.

Cloudy skies and temperatures in the low 70s greeted the field, but Saratoga’s dirt track remained sealed and heavily muddied. Despite the rain-soaked conditions and muddy surface, though, Sovereignty delivered one of the most impressive performances of the Triple Crown season, pulling away in the stretch for a decisive victory.

That experience serves as a reminder that forecast uncertainty doesn’t always translate into race-day problems. A thunderstorm that develops 20 miles away may have little impact on the track itself. Conversely, a single cell moving directly across Saratoga could leave standing water and dramatically change conditions within minutes.

Why Bettors Watch the Forecast Until Post Time

Perhaps the biggest challenge is that weather can alter more than just track conditions.

Rain can change pace dynamics, influence jockey strategy and affect how horses respond to kickback from the dirt surface. Front-runners that excel in fast conditions may find it harder to maintain their advantage, while horses capable of sitting just off the pace can sometimes benefit if the early fractions become more demanding.

That’s why experienced horseplayers often treat the weather forecast as one of the most important pieces of information available on race day. A horse that appears to have a clear edge on a fast track can suddenly become a much more difficult proposition if the surface turns muddy or sloppy.

With scattered thunderstorms remaining in the forecast for Saturday evening, the radar may become almost as important as the odds board in the hours leading up to the 158th Belmont Stakes.