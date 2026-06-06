Belmont Stakes Race on TV Today: Start Time, Updated Post Positions & Horse List

Horse racing’s final leg of the Triple Crown gets underway today, Saturday, June 6, as the Belmont Stakes features a small field of horses. Just nine horses are in the Belmont field, headlined by the return of Kentucky Derby winner Golden Tempo.

After skipping the Preakness, Golden Tempo is returning to the track searching for another marquee win. The Belmont Stakes starts with a post time of 7:04 p.m. Eastern on Fox.

Fans may be surprised on the TV channel as the previous two Triple Crown races have been on NBC but today’s event is on Fox.

Here’s a look at the Belmont post positions, full list of horses and odds heading into the massive race.

Belmont Stakes Horses & Post Positions for 2026

The post positions and odds come courtesy of the Belmont’s official website.

POST POSITION HORSE ODDS 1. Vitruvian Man 23/1 2. Powershift 18/1 3. Chief Wallabee 7/1 4. Renegade 4/5 5. Ottinho 24/1 6. Growth Equity 15/1 7. Commandment 7/1 8. Emerging Market 9/1 9. Golden Tempo 6/1

Is Golden Tempo Racing in Today’s Belmont Stakes?

Yes, barring a setback, Golden Tempo will race in the Belmont. Golden Tempo’s trainer, Cherie DeVaux, became the first woman to win the Kentucky Derby,

Yet, DeVaux’s focus remains on training horses despite the impressive achievement.

“I just see myself as a horse trainer,” DeVaux noted on June 4, per the Associated Press. “I thought winning the Kentucky Derby was an achievable goal at some point in my career.

“It’s an honor to be the one that is the first female. But that’s not really what my focus is on.”

Trainer Todd Pletcher Is Going for His 5th Belmont Win

Trainer Todd Pletcher is aiming for the fifth Belmont victory of his storied career and the odds are in his favor with two of nine horses in the field. Pletcher trained both Renegade and Powershift who are competing in the Belmont.

Renegade was narrowly edged out by Golden Tempo at the Kentucky Derby. Pletcher likes the horse’s chances at revenge heading into today’s Belmont.

“It’s unfortunate that we drew the one hole in the Derby, and it turned out to be a pretty rough first 16th of a mile,” Pletcher noted, per Times Union’s Adam Shinder. “But, he recovered and ran great. He settled in well here at Saratoga. He’s been training well, so we’re looking forward to trying again.”

Golden Tempo’s Jockey, Jose Ortiz, Is Back on the Saddle for Belmont

Jose Ortiz is back on the saddle for Golden Tempo. The Kentucky Derby winner rode Chip Honcho at the Preakness with Golden Tempo not racing in the event.

Ortiz is grateful for the Kentucky Derby victory but wants to notch another win at the Belmont.

“I’m one of those people that yesterday is yesterday and we got to move forward because I have to ride for other people and I have commitments that I have to go out and do my best,” Ortiz told DRF.com’s David Grening during a June 3, interview.

“The Derby was great, it will always be a great memory, but as of now I’m just thinking the Belmont.”