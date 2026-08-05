Churchill Downs Mourns Robby Albarado, Hall of Fame Jockey With $221 Million in Wins

Hall of Fame jockey Robby Albarado, one of the most accomplished riders in Churchill Downs history, has died at the age of 52.

Churchill Downs confirmed Albarado’s death Tuesday after the Louisiana native passed away in Saratoga Springs, New York. According to trainer Ken McPeek, who employed Albarado as an exercise rider following his retirement, the veteran jockey had recently undergone surgery for a blockage near his heart and had been released from the hospital before his death.

Albarado retired in 2021 after compiling one of the most successful careers in Thoroughbred racing, finishing with 5,222 victories and more than $221 million in purse earnings.

Churchill Downs Pays Tribute to Robby Albarado’s Historic Career

Churchill Downs Racetrack president Mike Anderson remembered Albarado in a statement released following the news.

“Saying goodbye to someone who left us too soon is extremely difficult. The Churchill Downs family is saddened by this devastating loss and we extend our deepest condolences to his family and numerous friends,” Anderson said, via WLKY.com

Albarado ranks fourth all-time in victories at Churchill Downs with 1,192 wins, trailing only Pat Day, Corey Lanerie and Calvin Borel.

He began his riding career in 1996 and quickly established himself as one of the sport’s top jockeys. By the time he retired in 2021, Albarado ranked 26th on the all-time wins list and became one of only 32 jockeys in history to surpass 5,000 career victories.

McPeek also reflected on the loss of his longtime friend.

“He was a very good friend and a top horsemen,” McPeek said. “This is rough.”

Robby Albarado Won the Preakness Twice and Starred Aboard Curlin

Throughout his career, Albarado enjoyed success in many of horse racing’s biggest events.

He won the Preakness Stakes twice, first in 2007 and again in 2021. He also finished second in the Kentucky Derby in 2013 and earned victories in several Breeders’ Cup races, including the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf in 2009, the TVG Breeders’ Cup Mile in 2011 and the Breeders’ Cup Classic in 2007.

His most memorable partnership came aboard Curlin, the two-time Horse of the Year. Riding Curlin, Albarado captured six Grade 1 victories, including the 2007 Preakness Stakes and the Breeders’ Cup Classic.

Albarado also enjoyed tremendous success aboard Mineshaft, another Horse of the Year. The pair combined for four Grade 1 victories, helping Albarado build a résumé that included 39 Grade 1 wins on 26 different horses.