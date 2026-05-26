Claret Beret’s Inspiring Rise Cut Short Following Sudden Death

The racing world is mourning the loss of Claret Beret, the Grade 1-winning mare whose remarkable ascent through the ranks made her one of the sport’s most inspiring stories. According to Blood Horse, the 5-year-old daughter of Not This Time died Tuesday following a routine morning workout at Palm Meadows Training Center in Florida.

Trainer Saffie Joseph Jr. confirmed the news, stating that Claret Beret suffered what appeared to be a cardiac-related event after returning to the barn from her exercise. The mare had completed a four-furlong breeze in 49.55 seconds, a workout that reportedly unfolded without incident.

“Claret Beret unfortunately passed away at the barn,” Joseph said. “She was an amazing filly who will always be remembered. May she rest in peace.”

Future Appeared Bright Following Apple Blossom Breakthrough

What makes Claret Beret’s passing even more heartbreaking is how promising her future looked just weeks ago.

Following her dominant Apple Blossom victory in April, Joseph indicated the mare had returned to Florida in excellent condition and was being given time to recover before her connections mapped out the next stage of her campaign. The performance had elevated Claret Beret into the conversation among the nation’s elite older mares, and there was growing optimism that her best racing was still ahead of her.

Claret Beret earned a 105 Beyer Speed Figure in the Apple Blossom race, one of the strongest performances by a female horse in North America this season. Her final time of 1:42.21 was the fastest recorded in the prestigious event since Horse of the Year Havre de Grace captured the race in 2011, further underscoring the significance of the accomplishment.

At the time, Joseph said the mare had enjoyed an easy week back in Florida and was progressing well while plans for her next start remained under discussion. Potential targets included the Grade 1 Ogden Phipps Stakes at Saratoga and the Grade 2 Fleur de Lis Stakes at Churchill Downs, with the trainer emphasizing that Claret Beret would continue competing around two turns, the distance range where she had thrived.

Apple Blossom Triumph Elevated Her to the Elite Level

Claret Beret reached a new level on April 11 when she delivered a dominant performance in the Grade 1 Apple Blossom Handicap at Oaklawn Park. Facing a quality field that included reigning champion 3-year-old filly Nitrogen, Claret Beret powered home to win by 4 1/2 lengths in convincing fashion.

The victory not only secured her first Grade 1 triumph but also earned an automatic berth into the Breeders’ Cup Distaff through the Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series. It was the type of performance that transformed her from a talented stakes runner into a legitimate championship contender.

Her Apple Blossom victory also carried significance for her sire, Not This Time, becoming his 13th individual Grade 1 winner. The achievement further enhanced the stallion’s growing reputation as one of the industry’s premier producers of elite runners.

At the time of her passing, Claret Beret had recorded back-to-back graded stakes victories. Prior to her Apple Blossom breakthrough, she had captured the Grade 3 Royal Delta Stakes at Gulfstream Park by five lengths, signaling that she was entering the best form of her career.

A Stunning Turnaround Under New Connections

One of the most compelling aspects of Claret Beret’s story was the dramatic rise she enjoyed over the last two seasons.

Miller Racing acquired the mare in the spring of 2025 and placed her in the care of Joseph, a move that quickly paid dividends. In her first start for the trainer, Claret Beret delivered a jaw-dropping performance at Gulfstream Park, winning a one-mile handicap by nearly 20 lengths. The runaway victory immediately suggested that the mare had found a new level under her new management.

She continued to prove her quality against stronger competition, finishing second in the Grade 2 Chicago Stakes at Churchill Downs behind accomplished mare Vahva before continuing her climb through the graded stakes ranks.

Regular rider Micah Husbands became a key part of the mare’s success story, partnering with her throughout much of her rise. Together, they developed into one of the more formidable combinations on the East Coast racing circuit.

Her journey to Grade 1 glory was anything but conventional. Before reaching the sport’s highest level, Claret Beret changed hands multiple times and was even claimed for $62,500 in October 2024 by trainer Greg Compton on behalf of his ownership group. What followed was one of racing’s most notable success stories, as the mare evolved from a claimed runner into a millionaire Grade 1 winner.

From Expensive Yearling to Millionaire Racehorse

Bred in Kentucky by Mitch Haynes, Claret Beret was out of the stakes-winning Medallist mare Bessie M. Her pedigree and physical presence attracted significant attention as a yearling, and she brought a price of $375,000 at the 2022 Keeneland September Yearling Sale.

Purchased by agent David Redvers, she was the second-highest-priced filly by Not This Time at that sale, reflecting the expectations surrounding her potential from an early age.

While her path to stardom was not immediate, Claret Beret ultimately rewarded the faith shown in her throughout her career. She retires with earnings of more than $1.1 million and exits the sport at the peak of her powers.

In 2026 alone, she compiled a record of two victories and a third-place finish from three starts, earning nearly $785,000. Her final start will stand as the defining performance of a career marked by perseverance, development, and late-blooming excellence.