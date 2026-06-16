17 Horses Killed in Overnight Tragedy at Saratoga Casino Hotel Harness Track

An overnight fire at Saratoga Casino Hotel in Saratoga Springs killed 17 horses and destroyed an entire barn, leaving two trainers facing devastating losses and prompting an investigation into what caused the blaze.

According to Fire Chief Aaron Dyer, the fire was reported around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday and was confined to a single barn located on the harness racing grounds. Of the 18 horses that were housed inside at the time, only one horse escaped (Twin B Speed Dial) and suffered minor injuries to his ears.

The incident led to the cancellation of Tuesday’s racing program as emergency crews and investigators remained on scene throughout the day.

Two Saratoga Trainers Lost Horses in the Fire

The horses housed in the barn belonged to trainers Robyn Mangiardi and Timothy Benson.

According to Thoroughbred Daily News, Mangiardi lost 11 horses, while Benson lost six. The losses represent a significant setback for both stables, particularly during the busy summer season when Saratoga becomes one of the focal points of New York racing.

The destruction of the barn also affected numerous owners connected to the horses, many of whom were notified of the tragedy Tuesday morning.

“The loss suffered today is heartbreaking for our racing community,” Sam Gerrity, the chief executive officer of Saratoga Casino Hotel, said. “Our thoughts remain with Robyn, Tim, their teams, the horse owners, and everyone affected by this tragedy.

“We are deeply grateful to the security personnel, first responders, and racing staff whose swift actions helped protect the horses and people in the surrounding barns.”

Emergency Response Prevented Fire From Reaching Other Barns

Security personnel from Saratoga Casino Hotel, employees from the nearby Saratoga Race Course and local first responders worked together to clear the area and protect neighboring barns. Their efforts helped prevent additional horses from being placed in danger.

The stable area is home to hundreds of horses (approximately 350), making containment a major priority once the fire was discovered. Video from the scene showed intense flames and heavy smoke rising above the barn area as crews battled the fire before dawn.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined, though speculations have surface throughout social media. Local officials have indicated that investigators will conduct a thorough review of the scene, a process that could take days or even weeks depending on the complexity of the findings.

The area surrounding the destroyed barn remains restricted while investigators continue their work.

Support Efforts Begin for Those Affected

Saratoga Casino Hotel announced that grief counseling resources will be made available through Saratoga Hospital for members of the backstretch community. Track officials also said plans are being developed for a memorial service honoring the horses lost in the fire.

In addition, a GoFundMe campaign has been established to provide financial assistance to those impacted.

“While money and donations mean nothing in the loss of the family members of these horsemen, we hope that it can give them some sense of hope for the future and in rebuilding,” the GoFundMe page reads.

“Nothing will replace the horses, no words can help fix this and nothing in the world will make a difference. The donations will only help in the aftermath as these horsemen have not only lost their loved ones, but their entire stables and livelihoods.”

Messages of support also came from leaders throughout New York racing, including the New York Racing Association and the Saratoga Harness Horseperson’s Association, both of which offered condolences and praised the emergency response that helped prevent further losses.

“This is a sobering day in our industry, a horse person’s worst nightmare. We express our deep condolences to all impacted and thank all emergency responders and track workers for their quick response,” Henry Westbrook, the president of Saratoga Harness Horseperson’s Association, said.

No people were injured or killed in the incident.