Did Golden Tempo Win the Triple Crown? Trainer Cherie DeVaux Faces Criticism After Belmont Stakes Win

Kentucky Derby winner Golden Tempo added another major accomplishment to his remarkable 2026 campaign on Saturday, charging down the stretch to win the 158th running of the Belmont Stakes at Saratoga Race Course.

With jockey Jose Ortiz aboard, Golden Tempo closed strongly once again to defeat Commandment by 1¼ lengths, giving trainer Cherie DeVaux victories in two of horse racing’s three Triple Crown races.

However, despite winning both the Kentucky Derby and Belmont Stakes, Golden Tempo did not capture the Triple Crown.

The reason is simple: he never ran in the Preakness Stakes.

After Golden Tempo’s stunning 23-1 upset victory in the Kentucky Derby, DeVaux and the ownership group elected to bypass the Preakness and point directly toward the Belmont Stakes.

The decision immediately sparked debate throughout the horse racing world and became one of the biggest storylines of this year’s Triple Crown season.

Why Golden Tempo Did Not Win the Triple Crown

The Triple Crown consists of victories in the Kentucky Derby, Preakness Stakes and Belmont Stakes during the same season.

Because Golden Tempo skipped the Preakness Stakes entirely, a sweep was impossible regardless of what happened in New York on Saturday.

Still, Golden Tempo finished the season by winning two of the three Triple Crown races, a feat accomplished by very few horses.

The colt first made history at Churchill Downs when he rallied from far off the pace to win the Kentucky Derby. Five weeks later, he delivered another memorable performance at Saratoga, overcoming a much slower pace than he received in Louisville before running down the leaders in the final stretch.

Golden Tempo crossed the finish line in 2:03.49 for the 1¼-mile race. Commandment finished second while betting favorite Renegade came home third.

The victory also added another milestone for DeVaux, who became the first female trainer to win two Triple Crown races after previously becoming the first woman to train a Kentucky Derby winner.

DeVaux Defended Decision Amid Criticism

Not everyone celebrated the path that led to Saturday’s victory.

Following the decision to skip the Preakness, some racing fans criticized DeVaux and Golden Tempo’s connections for removing any possibility of a Triple Crown bid. Critics argued that Kentucky Derby winners should attempt all three races whenever possible.

DeVaux consistently pushed back against that criticism throughout the month. The trainer maintained that Golden Tempo’s long-term health was the top priority and argued that the two-week turnaround between the Derby and Preakness was not in the horse’s best interest.

She repeatedly noted that horses are “not machines” and explained that the team wanted to avoid asking too much of a horse coming off a career-best performance.

After Golden Tempo’s Belmont victory, DeVaux made it clear there were no regrets.

According to her interview on FOX after the race, the trainer said the team is not focused on any criticism now.

Instead, they are simply enjoying the moment after watching Golden Tempo finish the Triple Crown season with victories in both the Kentucky Derby and Belmont Stakes.