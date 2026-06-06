Epsom Derby 2026 on TV Today: Start Time, Updated Post Positions and Full Horse List

The Epsom Derby kicks off today, and fans across the world will be able to tune in and watch live on television.

While the event has a full day of races starting at 1:30 p.m. local time, the Epsom Derby start time (also known as post time) takes place at 4 p.m. BST. For fans watching in the United States, it will start at 11 a.m. EST or 12 p.m. CT.

As the derby’s host site noted, it is one of the premier horse racing events in the world.

“Known as the greatest flat race in the world, The Betfred Derby,” the event’s official site noted. “This is the one that sired all the others, the crown jewel of racing. One chance for three-year-olds to make history. 245 years, 245 different winners, this is where future champions are made.” The Epsom Derby starts what will be a big day for horse racing fans. Later on in the day — or the evening from those watching in the U.K. — the final race of the American Triple Crown will take place. Kentucky Derby winner Golden Tempo returns to race in the Belmont Stakes. Where is the Epsom Derby on TV?

The Epsom Derby will be broadcast for free on ITV in the United Kingdom, and can also be found on ITV Racing, Racing TV, and through the Epsom Downs Racecourse app.

The Epsom Downs Racecourse site has a full list of options on how to watch or stream the Epsom Downs 2026.

Full List of Epson Derby Horses

Below is the full list of horses competing in this year’s Epsom Derby, along with their post position.

1 Action: Jockey Wayne Lordan

2 Alderman: Jockey Pat Dobbs

3 Ancient Egypt: Jockey: David Egan

4 A Tase Of Glory: Jockey Jamie Spencer

5 Balzac: Jockey Silvestre De Sousa

6 Bay Of Brilliance: Jockey Hector Crouch

7 Benvenuto Cellini: Jockey Ryan Moore

8 Christmas Day: Jockey Ronan Whelan

9 Item: Jockey Colin Keane

10 James J Braddock: Jockey Dylan Browne McMonagle

11 Maltese Cross: Jockey Tom Marquand

12 Pierre Bonnard: Jockey Christophe Soumillon

13 Poker: Jockey Rowan Scott

14 Rebel Rocker: Jockey Rob Hornby

As The Independent’s Jonathan Doidge noted, Never So Brave came into the day as the frontrunner to win the Epsom Derby.

“It’s no surprise to see last year’s Group 1 City Of York Stakes winner Never So Brave head the ante-post market for this race on betting sites,” Doidge wrote. “That was the completion of a notable hat-trick that began with the Buckingham Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot and also included the Group 2 Summer Mile back at the same track. He should be better for his reappearance at Sandown Park and is much respected.”

Doidge added that there are some others in top contention to win the race.

“Alcantor is a worthy Irish raider for Joseph O’Brien and there has been some pre-race support for him, while Ten Bob Tony would be a threat if at his best,” Doidge wrote. “However, I think it could be worth chancing WITNESS STAND at big odds, on his return from wind surgery and with a first-time headgear combination of cheekpieces and tongue-tie.”