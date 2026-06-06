Is Kentucky Derby Winner Golden Tempo Running in the Belmont Stakes? Full Field and Odds

Yes, Kentucky Derby winner Golden Tempo is running in the 2026 Belmont Stakes.

After bypassing the Preakness Stakes and ending any possibility of a Triple Crown sweep, Golden Tempo returns to the track Saturday in the 158th running of the Belmont Stakes at Saratoga Race Course in Saratoga Springs, New York.

The Cherie DeVaux-trained colt enters the final leg of the Triple Crown after authoring one of the most memorable Kentucky Derby victories in recent memory, rallying from the back of the field to defeat Renegade by a neck at Churchill Downs.

Instead of running two weeks later in the Preakness, DeVaux opted to give Golden Tempo additional rest and point directly toward the Belmont.

Golden Tempo drew the No. 9 post position and was listed at 9-2 on the morning line. Jose Ortiz, who guided the colt to victory in the Kentucky Derby, will once again have the mount.

The Belmont Stakes is scheduled for a 7:04 p.m. ET post time on FOX.

Golden Tempo Faces Different Challenge in Belmont Stakes

While Golden Tempo proved he could unleash a devastating late rally in the Kentucky Derby, Saturday’s race could present a much different scenario.

The Kentucky Derby featured a blistering early pace that set up perfectly for closers. Golden Tempo took advantage, charging from last to first in the stretch to earn the biggest victory of his career.

The concern entering the Belmont is whether a similar pace will develop. Several trainers and handicappers have noted that the nine-horse Belmont field lacks the same abundance of front-running speed seen in Louisville.

That means Ortiz may need to adjust tactics. If the pace is slower than expected, Golden Tempo could be forced to race closer to the leaders rather than waiting until the final stages to make his move.

Still, there is optimism surrounding the Derby winner.

Golden Tempo benefited from a six-week layoff entering the Kentucky Derby and arrives at Saratoga off another extended break after skipping the Preakness.

The extra rest strategy worked last year when Sovereignty skipped the Preakness and went on to capture the Belmont Stakes.

Full Belmont Stakes Field and Odds

Golden Tempo will face eight rivals in the $2 million race, including Kentucky Derby runner-up Renegade and fourth-place finisher Chief Wallabee.

2026 Belmont Stakes Field (Post Position and Morning-Line Odds)

Vitruvian Man: 30-1 Powershift: 12-1 Chief Wallabe: 3-1 Renegade: 2-1 Ottinho: 20-1 Growth Equity: 12-1 Commandment: 6-1 Emerging Market: 6-1 Golden Tempo: 9-2

Renegade enters as the morning-line favorite after narrowly missing victory in the Kentucky Derby, while Chief Wallabee is expected to be one of the strongest challengers after finishing fourth at Churchill Downs.

Golden Tempo, however, remains one of the biggest storylines of the race.

A victory Saturday would make him the latest horse to complete the Kentucky Derby-Belmont Stakes double and further cement his place among the top 3-year-olds in the sport.