Golden Tempo’s Jockey, Jose Ortiz, Earns More Money Than You Think

Being a horse racing jockey requires unique dedication, but it can be lucrative for the top athletes like Golden Tempo’s Jose Ortiz. The jockey is listed at 5-foot-7 and 115 pounds.

Ortiz is back on the saddle for Golden Tempo after the horse skipped the Preakness. The jockey opted to race with Chip Honcho at the Preakness, finishing third in the Triple Crown race.

Now, Ortiz is back with Golden Tempo in the horse’s first race since winning a thrilling Kentucky Derby. Ortiz edged out his brother, Irad Ortiz Jr., who finished second on Renegade’s saddle at the Kentucky Derby.

“It’s kind of just how the race unfolds in front of them and what Jose decides to do, and as well as Golden Tempo,” Golden Tempo’s Cherie DeVaux said ahead of the Belmont, per WKYC.com.

“If there’s not a contentious pace, he should be closer, in theory. Jose can either get him closer earlier, or he needs to start his run earlier. … That’s going to have to be a game time decision that’s left up to him.”

Ortiz has already earned more than $16 million in 2026 and is looking for this number to grow at the Belmont.

Golden Tempo’s Jockey, Jose Ortiz, Has Earned More Than $314 Million During His Horse Racing Career

Golden Tempo’s jockey has notched more than 19,000 starts and posted 3,595 wins during his career. This has allowed Ortiz to earn more than $314 million, per Equibase.

Following the Kentucky Derby victory, Ortiz has won each of the Triple Crown races. Ortiz headed into the Belmont riding one of the top contenders in Golden Tempo while looking to win the race for the second time in his career.

Jose Ortiz’s Wife, Taylor Bryce-Ortiz, Is a Former Jockey

Ortiz’s wife, Taylor Bryce-Ortiz, is also a former jockey. The couple is passionate about working with horses.

“I have come from a long, long line of horse people,” Taylor explained during an August 3, 2025, interview with The Real Players Inside the Backstretch. “Everyone in my family is in horse racing in some form or another, whether it’s breaking and training babies, buying yearlings, you know, all that, the pin hooking and the horse sales or racing.

“We’re all in it one way or another. I’ve been on a horse since I could walk, so it’s a part of me. Horses are amazing, and they make me happy.”

Golden Tempo’s Jockey, Jose Ortiz, Is 32 Years Old

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Ortiz has already achieved more in his career than many riders, but the jockey is still pushing for more wins. The Kentucky Derby winner believes he is just getting started in his horse racing career.

“I’m 32. I’m hitting kind of the prime for a jockey.” Ortiz noted, per Blood Horse’s Lizzy Madden. “I’m young still, but I’m very experienced. I’m calm. I trust my horses.

“The part of remaining calm is to have the confidence for the trainers I ride for, who believe in me, trust me, trust my judgment, and let me ride the horses the way I want to ride my horses.”