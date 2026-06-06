Golden Tempo’s Trainer, Cherie DeVaux, Was a Bodybuilder Before Making History

Golden Tempo’s trainer, Cherie DeVaux, is a woman of many talents. DeVaux made horse racing history as the first woman to train the Kentucky Derby winner.

Long before her career as a horse trainer, DeVaux had an entirely different focus. DeVaux was a competitive bodybuilder but eventually burned out, admitting that she was “eating less than jockeys” at the time.



“I love that you could look at a muscle and be like, I built that,” DeVaux told Sports Illustrated’s Pat Forde during a June 5, 2026, feature titled, “History-Making Horse Trainer Cherie DeVaux Isn’t for Everyone. But She Did It Anyway.” “But at times I was eating less than jockeys.

“That whole thing was really not mentally healthy for me because of body dysmorphia. I’d have a little pooch on me and be like, Oh, my God, that’s so fat. So now I’m a normal-size person who’s healthy. It’s still a work in progress. Everything is a work in progress.”

Here’s what you need to know about Golden Tempo’s trainer.

Cherie DeVaux’s Husband, David Ingordo, Is Also in the Horse Racing Business

It is a family affair for DeVaux as her husband, David Ingordo, is also in the horse racing business. Ingordo is a bloodstock agent, which is a fancy way of saying DeVaux’s husband buys and sells horses.



“Following his time at (the University of Kentucky), Ingordo went to work for Walmac International and quickly became the head of its bloodstock department where he worked for five years before establishing his own bloodstock management and acquisition agency, Ingordo Bloodstock, LLC,” Ingordo’s bio for Victory Racing Partners reads.

“David is married to Cherie DeVaux and he has a horse and animal loving daughter, Reagan.”

Golden Tempo’s Trainer, Cherie DeVaux, on Making History: ‘That’s Not Really What My Focus Is On’

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After skipping the Preakness, Golden Tempo is back on the track for the Belmont. DeVaux and the team opted against attempting to win the Triple Crown as Golden Tempo skipped the Preakness.

With the focus shifting to the Belmont, DeVaux attempt to downplay the historical significance of her career.

“I just see myself as a horse trainer,” DeVaux explained, per Associated Press. “I thought winning the Kentucky Derby was an achievable goal at some point in my career.

“It’s an honor to be the one that is the first female. But that’s not really what my focus is on.”

Cherie DeVaux Has Earned More Than $36 Million During Her Horse Racing Career

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DeVaux may be known for her historic Kentucky Derby win, but the horse trainer has quite a resume in the business. The trainer has earned $36.6 million over her career, per Equibase.

DeVaux’s horses have had more than 1,800 starts, notching 300 wins. While her goal is to simply train winning horses, the historic aspect of DeVaux’s career is not lost on the trainer.

“The thing that really has become apparent to me is that not everyone has the same constitution as I have mentally,” DeVaux told Sports Illustrated. “It really is an honor to be able to be that person for other women or little girls to look up to. You can dream big, and you can pivot. You can come from one place and make yourself a part of history.”