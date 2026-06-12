HOF-Caliber Jockey Announces Retirement After 35-Year Career

One of horse racing’s most recognizable riders is preparing to call it a career. Veteran jockey Corey Lanerie has announced his retirement, bringing to a close a remarkable journey that spanned more than 35 years and produced thousands of victories across North America.

The Lafayette, Louisiana native leaves the sport as one of the most accomplished riders of his generation. Over the course of his career, Lanerie built a reputation for consistency, professionalism, and longevity, traits that helped him remain competitive for decades in one of sports’ most demanding professions.

“The hardest part is walking away from the competition because I still love riding,” Lanerie said. “I feel like this is the right time. I’m looking forward to spending more time with my family. Racing has given me a wonderful life, and I’ll always be thankful for that. I’m not sure exactly what the future holds, but I’m looking forward to the next chapter.”

From Louisiana Beginnings to National Success

The 51-year-old’s professional journey began on April 19, 1991, when he recorded his first career victory at Evangeline Downs. Riding High Hopes Banquet for trainer Charles Delahoussaye, he earned the first win of what would become an extraordinary resume.

As his career progressed, Lanerie established himself as a dominant presence at racetracks throughout the South and Midwest. He captured riding titles at several major venues, including Churchill Downs, Ellis Park, Lone Star Park, Retama Park, and Sam Houston Race Park. His ability to adapt to different circuits and maintain success year after year helped elevate him into the upper echelon of North American jockeys.

Reaching the 5,000-Win Milestone

One of the defining moments of Lanerie’s career came in April 2023 at Keeneland Race Course. That day, he secured the 5,000th victory of his career, becoming just the 39th jockey in North America to reach the prestigious milestone.

“A lot of hard work and the first thing that crosses your mind is everybody in the past who helped you get there from when I started – the people who taught me how to ride – and all my family and friends that supported me the whole time, all the owners and trainers that stood by me, the horses that ran for me,” Lanerie said in 2023.

“I was just so blessed to have a career like this. People, including myself, just dream of a career like this, and I was able to fulfill it and do what I’ve had so much passion about since I was three years old. All I wanted to be was a jockey. God blessed me with enough talent to be able to do it as a career. I can’t thank Him enough.”

Success on Racing’s Biggest Stages

Beyond his impressive win total, Lanerie enjoyed success in some of the sport’s most prestigious races. He earned seven Grade 1 victories during his career and developed a particularly strong record in Keeneland’s Ashland Stakes. His victories aboard Hooh Why in 2009, Weep No More in 2016, and Sailor’s Valentine in 2017 remain among the highlights of his Grade 1 career.

Lanerie also came close to capturing a Triple Crown race. His best finish in the Kentucky Derby came in 2017 when he guided Lookin At Lee to a memorable runner-up performance after rallying from the back of the field. A year earlier, he finished second in the Preakness Stakes aboard Cherry Wine, narrowly missing another major triumph.

Although the sport’s biggest prizes occasionally proved elusive, Lanerie consistently demonstrated his ability to compete on racing’s grandest stages.

A Lasting Legacy at Churchill Downs

Perhaps no racetrack is more closely associated with Lanerie’s career than Churchill Downs. The iconic Louisville venue became the centerpiece of his professional life and the site of many of his greatest accomplishments.

“Churchill Downs became a second home for me,” Lanerie said. “To spend so much of my career there and accomplish what I did means a lot. There are so many trainers, owners, agents and fans who supported me through the years, and I can’t thank them enough.”

After recording his first Churchill Downs victory aboard Embraceable in November 2000, Lanerie went on to build one of the most successful careers in the track’s history. According to Horse Racing Nation, Lanerie “earned more than $172 million in prize money and at least 1,244 victories at Churchill Downs alone, second all-time behind Hall of Famer Pat Day’s 2,482 wins.”

Lanerie also delivered victories in several of Churchill Downs’ premier races. Among the most notable were his triumph aboard Bell’s the One in the 2020 Derby City Distaff and his victory with Molly Morgan in the 2015 La Troienne Stakes.

As he steps away from racing, Lanerie leaves behind a legacy defined by excellence, resilience, and professionalism. He will officially retire on June 28, after the Churchill Downs spring meet.