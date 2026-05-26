What’s Next for Journalism? Connections Provide Latest Update

One of racing’s brightest stars appears to have a clear next objective as his connections begin mapping out the next phase of his career. Journalism, the talented son of Curlin who established himself among the elite runners of his generation, is being pointed toward the Grade 1 Metropolitan Handicap, better known as the Met Mile, according to co-owner Aron Wellman.

Although he built much of his reputation around longer distances, his ownership group believes the Met Mile could be an ideal spot to launch the next stage of his campaign. The race has long served as a proving ground for exceptional older horses, and Journalism’s connections appear eager to test him against some of the nation’s best.

Wellman indicated that other major races remain possibilities, including the Grade 1 Stephen Foster at Churchill Downs.

“Look, it’s first things first, but if all goes well at Saratoga, and he comes out of it well, there’s nothing stopping us from considering going to the Foster after that,” Wellman said.

A Horse Built for the Biggest Stages

Journalism has already compiled a resume that places him among the most accomplished horses in training. His three-year-old campaign featured victories in several marquee events, including the Preakness Stakes and Haskell Stakes, while he also delivered strong efforts against top competition throughout the season.

What has impressed observers most is his consistency. Journalism repeatedly showed the ability to adapt to different pace scenarios and racing styles. Whether positioned close to the lead or making a sustained run from behind, he demonstrated the tactical flexibility that separates elite horses from ordinary stakes performers.

Trainer Michael McCarthy has noted that Journalism displayed exceptional talent from an early age and consistently handled challenges with maturity beyond his years. That combination of natural ability and mental toughness has helped him remain competitive against the strongest fields assembled in North America.

“He’s matured a lot this year just in terms of his mental approach to his training,” Wellman said. “He’s always a horse that goes out and enjoys his job, but we feel as though he’s wised up in the sense that he doesn’t really feel the need to go out and put on a show week in and week out in all his workouts.

“He’s still working extremely impressively, but he’s more comfortable in his own skin. His constitution is unmatched. We know the natural ability is there, and we think he’s really honing in on what game time really means.”

Stephen Foster Remains a Possibility

Although the Met Mile appears to be the preferred destination, the Stephen Foster has not been ruled out. The Grade 1 event at Churchill Downs is one of the premier races for older horses and often serves as an important stepping stone toward the Breeders’ Cup Classic.

According to Horse Racing Nation, this will be Journalism’s fourth attempt at winning a race against older horses. “He won the Haskell (G1) in his age group last summer, he finished second to Fierceness in the Pacific Classic (G1), fourth to Forever Young in the Breeders’ Cup Classic and third to White Abarrio and Sovereignty on April 18 in the Oaklawn Handicap (G2).”

A start in the Stephen Foster would allow Journalism to stretch back out around two turns and continue building his credentials in the older-horse division.

Jose Ortiz Brings Star Power to the Saddle

If Journalism makes his anticipated start in the Met Mile, he will once again have one of the sport’s hottest riders aboard. Jose Ortiz is expected to ride Journalism for the third consecutive race.

Ortiz enters the summer in the midst of a career-defining year. Earlier this month, the Puerto Rican native captured his first Kentucky Derby aboard Golden Tempo, rallying from the back of the field to score a dramatic victory at Churchill Downs. The win was made even more memorable by the fact that his older brother, Irad Ortiz Jr., finished second aboard Renegade, creating a historic 1-2 finish for one of racing’s most accomplished families.

Ortiz is an Eclipse Award-winning jockey and multiple-time Grade 1 winner whose biggest victories include the Belmont Stakes, Preakness Stakes, and now the Kentucky Derby.

His relationship with Journalism began late in the colt’s three-year-old campaign when he was named to ride the horse in the Breeders’ Cup Classic. Since then, Ortiz has remained a trusted option for the ownership group and McCarthy as Journalism transitioned into his four-year-old season.