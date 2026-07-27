Triple Crown Star Retired Following Starting Gate Injury in San Diego

Journalism’s remarkable racing career has officially come to an end, as the multiple Grade 1-winning colt has been retired following an injury sustained before his courageous victory in the Grade 2 San Diego Handicap at Del Mar.

The announcement was made jointly by Coolmore America and the ownership group, ending the career of one of the most accomplished and consistent dirt horses of his generation.

The decision closes the chapter on a horse whose reputation was built not only on elite talent, but also on extraordinary grit.

Even in his final start, Journalism showcased the determination that made him a fan favorite, overcoming adversity to add one final victory before heading to Ashford Stud to begin his stallion career.

“We would have much preferred to be able to polish off his career with a couple more races including a tilt at the Breeders’ Cup [Classic], but it wasn’t in the cards,” Aron Wellman, Eclipse Thoroughbred Partners, said.

“… If he’s going to go out prematurely, at least he went out a winner showing every trait and characteristic you could ever imagine, knowing in hindsight that he likely injured himself coming out of the gate.”

A Champion’s Final Triumph

Journalism’s farewell came in dramatic fashion on July 18. After anticipating the start, the 4-year-old became compromised when the starting gate opened unexpectedly, leaving him several lengths behind the field while also sustaining an injury in the process.

Despite the setback, the son of Curlin produced one of the most memorable performances of his career, rallying from well off the pace with a sweeping move to capture the Grade 2 San Diego Handicap. His final time was 1:42:65.

Post-race examinations revealed the injury was significant enough that his connections elected to retire him rather than risk further damage. The decision ensures the colt will transition to the breeding shed healthy enough to begin the next phase of his career.

Trainer Michael McCarthy said Journalism’s final race perfectly reflected the horse’s character.

“What Journalism did at Del Mar was the mark of a true champion,” McCarthy said. “To suffer an injury in the gate, give away that much ground, and still win purely on heart and class tells you everything you need to know about him. He owes us absolutely nothing.”

A Career Defined by Consistency

Bred in Kentucky by Don Alberto Corporation, Journalism was by two-time Horse of the Year Curlin out of the Grade 2-winning Uncle Mo mare Mopotism. Purchased for $825,000 at the 2023 Fasig-Tipton Saratoga Sale, he quickly developed into one of the brightest stars in McCarthy’s stable.

After breaking his maiden at Del Mar late in his juvenile season, Journalism closed out his 2-year-old campaign with a victory in the Grade 2 Los Alamitos Futurity, signaling he was destined for the classics.

He lived up to those expectations during his sophomore season, winning the Grade 2 San Felipe before capturing three Grade 1 victories in the Santa Anita Derby, Preakness Stakes, and Haskell Stakes.

His performances throughout the Triple Crown cemented his status among the nation’s elite. Journalism finished second in both the 2025 Kentucky Derby and Belmont Stakes, proving he could compete with the very best over the sport’s biggest stages.

Even when he didn’t win, he rarely ran a poor race, finishing outside the top three only once in 14 career starts – a fourth-place effort in the 2025 Breeders’ Cup Classic.

He retires with a record of seven wins, three seconds, and three thirds from 14 starts, earning $4,770,755 while collecting five graded stakes victories, including three at the Grade 1 level.

An Exciting Future at Stud

Journalism will stand at Coolmore’s Ashford Stud in Kentucky, where his stud fee will be announced at a later date. Coolmore’s Charlie O’Connor believes the colt possesses every ingredient necessary to succeed as a sire.

“Journalism was everything you could hope for in a racehorse,” O’Connor said. “He had exceptional talent, tremendous consistency, and an attitude that set him apart. To do what he did at Del Mar last weekend, overcoming adversity and an injury to win, proved once again what a warrior he is.”

Eclipse Thoroughbred Partners founder Aron Wellman echoed those sentiments, describing Journalism as a once-in-a-generation athlete whose intelligence, durability, and courage separated him from his peers throughout his development.

While fans won’t see Journalism compete again, his influence on Thoroughbred racing may only be beginning. His unforgettable final victory served as a fitting farewell for a horse whose career was defined by resilience, consistency, and championship-level performances.

“Hopefully he did some good things for the state of California industry and the industry at large,” Wellman said. “He gave the people what they wanted at the end of the day last week at San Diego despite having injured himself. He just continued to deliver.”