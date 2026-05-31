Lil Wayne, Lil Yachty Among Newest Owners With Horse in Belmont Stakes

Run Fast Racing, the celebrity-backed horse racing syndicate that counts Lil Wayne, Lil Yachty, Puerto Rican singer Rauw Alejandro and thoroughbred owner Glenn Sorgenstein among its partners, is headed to the Belmont Stakes.

The group’s bay colt, Vitruvian Man, was officially confirmed Thursday for the $2 million final Triple Crown race at Saratoga Race Course on June 6, giving the ownership group its first starter in a Triple Crown race.

While celebrity involvement in horse racing is nothing new, few groups have managed to progress from ownership ambitions to the sport’s biggest stages so quickly. The Belmont Stakes remains one of the most challenging and prestigious events in American racing. Securing a place in the field is an accomplishment that many owners spend decades chasing.

Vitruvian Man’s Journey to the Belmont

Vitruvian Man enters with a modest record of one victory from six career starts, but his connections believe the colt is peaking at the right time. Trained by veteran conditioner Doug O’Neill, the horse has demonstrated flashes of significant talent despite a somewhat inconsistent beginning to his racing career.

O’Neill, who has enjoyed success at the highest levels of the sport, remains optimistic about the colt’s prospects heading into the race. Speaking with Daily Racing Form, the trainer noted that Vitruvian Man always possessed considerable ability but required additional time to fully develop.

“He’s always shown a lot of talent, he was just a little slow to come around,” O’Neill said. “He’s training well.”

The colt’s most notable performance came in the Santa Anita Derby, where he finished third against elite competition. That effort helped solidify his credentials and provided confidence that he could compete against some of the best three-year-olds in the country.

Adding continuity to the Belmont effort, jockey Antonio Fresu will once again be aboard Vitruvian Man. Fresu guided the colt during his strong Santa Anita Derby showing and has become a trusted partner for both the horse and the Run Fast Racing operation.

A Name Inspired by History

Vitruvian Man carries a name familiar to art and history enthusiasts around the world. The colt was named after Leonardo da Vinci’s famous drawing depicting the ideal proportions of the human body. The iconic sketch, featuring a figure with multiple arms and legs in different positions, remains one of the most recognizable artistic works ever created.

The name stands out in a sport known for creative and often unusual horse names. For Run Fast Racing, it reflects a willingness to blend culture, creativity, and sport while building its stable of thoroughbreds.

Reinventing Horse Ownership Through Technology

Beyond the racetrack, Run Fast Racing has attracted attention for its unique business model. The syndicate operates an app that allows fans to become more directly involved in the ownership experience through a monthly subscription.

For $100 per month, subscribers can participate in the venture and receive payouts when Vitruvian Man or any of the syndicate’s 17 other horses win races. The model is designed to provide fans with a level of access traditionally reserved for owners and major investors.

According to the company, subscribers can also receive owners’ box access at racetracks, opportunities to help name horses, input regarding jockey selections, and additional behind-the-scenes experiences.

The approach represents an effort to modernize horse racing and attract younger audiences who may be more familiar with digital communities than traditional racing partnerships.

Previous Successes Fuel Growing Momentum

The Belmont Stakes appearance is the latest achievement for a syndicate that has already enjoyed success on the track. Last year, Run Fast Racing celebrated victories from both Sixhoofsevenhoof and Punto Forty at Los Alamitos.

Sixhoofsevenhoof pays tribute to Lil Wayne’s hit song “Six Foot Seven Foot,” while Punto Forty takes its name from one of Rauw Alejandro’s musical tracks. Both horses were trained by O’Neill and ridden by Fresu, underscoring the strong partnership that has developed among the trainer, jockey, and ownership group.

Those victories helped establish credibility for the operation and demonstrated that Run Fast Racing’s ambitions extended beyond celebrity involvement. The group has steadily assembled a competitive stable while building interest among fans seeking a new way to engage with thoroughbred racing.

Now, with Vitruvian Man preparing to enter one of the sport’s most prestigious races, Run Fast Racing stands on the brink of its biggest moment yet. Regardless of the final result at Saratoga, securing a place in the Belmont Stakes field marks a significant achievement for the syndicate and highlights the growing influence of celebrity-backed ownership groups in modern horse racing.