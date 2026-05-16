Ocelli: Meet the Jockey, Tyler Gaffalione, Trainer, Horse & Owners at Preakness

Despite a bargain purchase price of $12,000, there is a reason why Ocelli is a top Preakness contender thanks in part to jockey, Tyler Gaffalione and trainer, Whitworth Beckman. Ocelli is owned by Ashley Durr, Anthony Tate and Front Page Equestrian.

Compared to the other thoroughbreds Ocelli is competing against, the horse is a massive bargain. The horse does not appear to realize he has been overlooked as Ocelli finished third at the Kentucky Derby despite 70 to 1 odds to win the race.

Learn more about Ocelli’s jockey, trainer and ownership group.

Ocelli’s Jockey, Tyler Gaffalione, Has Earned More Than $203 Million During His Career

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Gaffalione has earned more than $203 million over his career in 15,859 starts, per Equibase. The jockey has already earned more than $10 million and counting in 2026.

Gaffalione heads into the Preakness with 2,777 career wins, not a bad stat for those backing Ocelli at the Preakness. The veteran jockey got a late nod to ride Ocelli at the Kentucky Derby over Joe Ramos who was initially on the saddle.

“But Tyler Gaffalione is the annual leading rider here at Churchill in multiple meets,” Beckman said of the jockey switch ahead of the Kentucky Derby, per Yahoo Sports. “He’s a guy that has been in these big spots before, finished second in the (2024) Derby with Sierra Leone, won the Oaks.

“So we just decided, on this big day, just kind of polling the ownership and taking everybody’s opinion into account. Again, it’s not anything to do with one rider not being good enough. It’s just that, at Churchill Downs, (Gaffalione) is an exceptional rider. It’s one of those decisions that made sense for the biggest race of the year for this horse.”

Tyler Gaffalione Replaced Ocelli’s Previous Jockey Prior to the Kentucky Derby

Gaffalione is bullish on Ocelli after his surprising run at the Kentucky Derby. The jockey admitted to being surprised at being a late addition to ride Ocelli prior to the Kentucky Derby.

“I was just shocked to even have that horse in the Derby,” Gaffalione said of Ocelli, per Daily Express’ Matthew Neschis. “I couldn’t even believe the fact that he was going there. I ended up buying tickets last-minute just to be able to go.

“Of course, everyone says, ‘Oh, the horse isn’t meant to be there,’ and this and that, and guess what? He earned his right. He did it.”

Heading Into the Preakness, Ocelli Remains Winless

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Despite all the achievements, Ocelli still has yet to win a race. Heading into the Kentucky Derby, the team received backlash for running Ocelli despite the horse lacking a victory.

“Nobody said it to my face, but I’m sure people were thinking, ‘How stupid is this guy putting in a maiden?’” Beckman explained, per Paulick Report. “But they don’t get to see what I see every day. They don’t get to see a horse that wants more and more and more, that trains like an absolute terror.

“I think the thing we always miss is the development of these 3-year-olds. You don’t know who is going to be the best 3-year-old on the first Saturday in May, in comparison to horses rounding into form in March and April.”