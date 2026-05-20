Jockey Paco Lopez Faces Criticism After Preakness Victory on Napoleon Solo

The aftermath of the Preakness Stakes has shifted from celebration to controversy after the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) called for an investigation into jockey Paco Lopez’s winning ride aboard Napoleon Solo. The advocacy organization alleges Lopez may have violated Horseracing Integrity and Safety Authority (HISA) crop rules during the race, reigniting debate over whip use, rider discipline, and racing’s broader welfare standards.

The allegations arrive at a pivotal moment for the sport in Maryland, where lawmakers have simultaneously moved to strengthen protections for Thoroughbreds beyond the racetrack. Governor Wes Moore recently signed legislation banning the commercial slaughter of racehorses, marking one of the strongest state-level welfare reforms in the country.

PETA Questions Lopez Ride in Preakness

PETA circulated still images from the Preakness broadcast that appear to show Lopez raising his whip above helmet level before striking Napoleon Solo. Under HISA Rule 2280(c)(1), jockeys are prohibited from lifting the riding crop above their helmet during use.

The organization formally submitted the images to HISA and urged officials to review the footage. In a statement distributed to media outlets, PETA argued the alleged actions represented another example of repeated rule violations by Lopez, who only recently returned from a six-month suspension connected to prior whip infractions.

HISA confirmed Monday night that the matter is under review. The organization stated that Laurel Park stewards would examine the race footage and determine whether further action is warranted under the authority’s riding crop regulations. Officials declined additional comment while the review remains ongoing.

Lopez’s attorney, Drew Mollica, said his team had no knowledge of any inquiry or pending disciplinary action.

Scrutiny Intensifies Around Repeat Violations

The controversy surrounding Lopez has amplified ongoing concerns within the racing industry regarding enforcement consistency and repeat offenders. According to PETA, Lopez has accumulated numerous whip-related violations since HISA’s Racetrack Safety Program took effect in 2022, including multiple suspensions in 2025 alone.

Critics argue repeated infractions undermine the sport’s credibility at a time when racing is attempting to rebuild public confidence following years of safety concerns and increased federal oversight. Supporters of stricter enforcement say rules governing crop use were designed not only to protect horses, but also to demonstrate to the public that the industry is taking welfare standards seriously.

At the same time, defenders of jockeys have cautioned against rushing to judgment based solely on freeze-frame images, emphasizing that riding crop reviews typically involve examination of full-speed video, context, and intent.

Maryland Enacts Ban on Racehorse Slaughter

While racing officials investigate the Preakness controversy, Maryland has moved aggressively in another area of equine welfare reform. On April 14, Governor Moore signed Senate Bill 231 into law, officially prohibiting the commercial slaughter of racehorses connected to the state’s racing industry.

The measure goes beyond simply banning slaughter itself. The new law also makes it illegal to knowingly buy, sell, transport, transfer, or import a racehorse intended for commercial slaughter. The legislation targets the pipeline that critics say has historically allowed retired Thoroughbreds to end up in slaughter channels after their racing careers conclude.

Under the statute, the definition of a “racehorse” is broad. It includes horses bred for racing, horses in training, breeding stock, and animals that have participated in Maryland racing or recorded workouts at tracks within the state. By casting a wide net, lawmakers aimed to ensure protections apply throughout a horse’s racing lifecycle rather than only after retirement.

The law will officially take effect on July 1.

Racing Industry Ties Welfare to Public Trust

Maryland officials have framed the legislation as both an animal welfare measure and a long-term investment in racing’s future. The Maryland Racing Commission testified that strengthening aftercare protections helps preserve the sport’s “social license to operate” amid growing public scrutiny.

The state already supports aftercare initiatives including Beyond the Wire and the Retired Racehorse Project, organizations focused on retraining and rehoming retired Thoroughbreds. Welfare advocates believe integrating anti-slaughter protections directly into racing regulation creates stronger accountability than broader statewide animal statutes.

Enforcement authority under the new law rests with the Maryland Racing Commission, giving regulators investigative power along with the ability to impose penalties that include fines, jail time for first offenses, and potential revocation of racing licenses. Revenue collected from fines will be directed back into Maryland’s Racing Special Fund.

Maryland’s approach differs from other states that broadly ban horse slaughter for human consumption. Instead, the law specifically targets the racehorse population and embeds oversight within the racing industry’s existing regulatory framework.