Preakness 2026 Winner Napoleon Solo: Meet the Horse, Trainer & Jockey

The 2026 Preakness Stakes delivered another memorable chapter in Triple Crown history as Napoleon Solo captured the 151st running of the race at Laurel Park in Maryland.

Entering the race, Iron Honor opened as the slight 9-2 favorite, while Chip Honcho, Taj Mahal and Incredibolt followed closely behind at 5-1 in what was viewed as one of the most competitive Preakness fields in recent years. With Kentucky Derby winner Golden Tempo skipping the race to prepare for the Belmont Stakes, the door opened for a new star to emerge in the second leg of the Triple Crown.

Napoleon Solo Wins the 2026 Preakness Stakes

Napoleon Solo entered the 2026 Preakness Stakes with questions surrounding his recent form, but the colt delivered the biggest victory of his career at Laurel Park.

Tahj Mahal closed as the betting favorite and quickly took control of the race from the No. 1 post, setting the pace early. But just over a minute into the race, No. 10 Napoleon Solo gained momentum, moved to the front, and held off the field the rest of the way to win the 151st Preakness Stakes.

The victory marked a major turnaround for Napoleon Solo, who had finished fifth in both of his previous starts as a 3-year-old after fading late down the stretch. Before Saturday’s race, his biggest career win came as a 2-year-old in the one-mile Champagne Stakes.

Entering the Preakness, one of the biggest questions surrounding Napoleon Solo was whether he could handle a longer distance race after showing signs he might be better suited for shorter events. He answered that question in impressive fashion by taking control midway through the race and finishing strong down the stretch.

Napoleon Solo takes home $1.2 million for the 2026 victory.

Preakness Stakes History Includes Legendary Champions and Record Performances

The Preakness Stakes dates back to 1873, when Pimlico Race Course launched the event during its first spring racing meet. Over the decades, the race became one of the crown jewels of American horse racing and the middle leg of the Triple Crown series, according to the race’s official website. The race is also famously known as the “Run for the Black-Eyed Susans.”

The first Preakness winner was Survivor, who dominated the inaugural race by 10 lengths. That margin stood as the race record for more than 130 years before Smarty Jones shattered it in 2004 with an 11 1/2-length victory.

Secretariat still owns the fastest Preakness Stakes time ever recorded. The legendary Triple Crown winner completed the 1 3/16-mile race in 1:53.00 during his historic 1973 campaign.

Another legendary horse connected to the race is Man o’ War, who won the 1920 Preakness Stakes after skipping the Kentucky Derby. The Hall of Fame colt entered the race in his seasonal debut and added another major victory to his career resume. More than 50 years later, Secretariat — another horse nicknamed “Big Red” — cemented his own place in racing history with his dominant Triple Crown run.

Including the 13 Triple Crown winners, dozens of Kentucky Derby champions have also gone on to win the Preakness Stakes, further solidifying the race’s importance within the sport.

The Preakness Stakes purse remains one of the richest in horse racing. The 2025 winner, Journalism, earned $1.2 million after defeating Gosger in the 150th running of the race. The top five finishers all received payouts, with second place taking home $400,000 and third place earning $220,000.