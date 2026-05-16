Preakness 2026 Results and Payouts After Napoleon Solo Win

The Preakness 2026 results are in, and Napoleon Solo won after seizing the lead from favorite Taj Mahal.

Iron Honor finished second, followed by Taj Mahal in second and Ocelli third.

Full results will be added as soon as they are made official.

Heading into Saturday’s race, the field was considered largely open, with no clear favorite. There was a trio of horses — Taj Mahal, Chip Honcho, and Incredibolt — all tied with the best odds at 5-to-1.

Fox Sports noted that Taj Mahal had something of a home-field advantage.

“Talk about a horse for the course; Taj Mahal is a perfect 3-for-3 in his career, with all three wins coming at Laurel Park,” the report noted. “He’s run a faster Beyer speed figure and a longer distance all three times out. Taj Mahal is tied for the second-fastest ‘early speed’ in this race and starts on the rail.”

Preakness Results Mean No Triple Crown This Year

There was already a bit less drama to this year’s Preakness, with Kentucky Derby winner Golden Tempo following the recent trend and skipping out on the second jewel of the Triple Crown. Byron King, an editor with BloodHorse, told NPR that modern trainers are wary about the short turnaround between races.

“Well, one of the challenges of the whole Triple Crown series is the timing of it,” King said. “So it’s two weeks from the Kentucky Derby to the Preakness and then three weeks to the final leg of the series, the Belmont. And for a lot of modern-day thoroughbreds, that time frame of two weeks’ rest is less than what a lot of trainers prefer. And she looked at her horse for a few days, analyzed how he came out of the race and felt that it was in his best interest to sit out.”

King added that the greater focus on horse welfare also makes it more difficult to run both the Kentucky Derby and Preakness.

“One of the things now is there’s very little race-day medications,” King said. “So in the old days, they might have been able to get some nonsteroidal anti-inflammatories to help take away some of the aches and pains from one race to the next. But now these horses have such strict protocols in terms of their going to post without those medications and things that people are making sure that that horse is feeling his best and up to top condition on race day.”