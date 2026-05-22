Preakness 2027 Builds Momentum with Pimlico Return on Horizon

The official date for the 2027 edition of the Preakness Stakes has not yet been finalized, but momentum appears to be building behind the scenes as the Maryland Jockey Club works through ongoing broadcast negotiations and long-term planning for the future of the race.

According to Maryland Jockey Club president and general manager Bill Knauf, discussions surrounding the race calendar are closely tied to the organization’s upcoming media rights partnership, which could help determine when the second leg of horse racing’s Triple Crown will ultimately be run in 2027.

While no formal conversations have yet taken place with Churchill Downs or the New York Racing Association, Knauf indicated that those discussions are expected (possibly within the next few weeks) once the organization has more clarity around its broadcast plans.

The uncertainty surrounding the race date comes during a transformative period for Maryland racing as officials continue balancing major redevelopment efforts at Pimlico Race Course with temporary operational adjustments that have already reshaped recent editions of the Preakness.

Ratings Growth Strengthens Preakness Momentum

Knauf pointed to strong television ratings from this year’s Triple Crown season as evidence that marquee horse racing events continue attracting substantial national interest.

The recent success of the Kentucky Derby in particular provided optimism across the industry, with major racing events continuing to benefit from the broader trend of live sports drawing increasingly valuable audiences.

That momentum also extended to the Preakness itself, despite the unique challenges associated with temporarily hosting the event at Laurel Park. Because the venue setup differed significantly from the traditional Pimlico experience, there were questions surrounding how both fans and broadcasters would respond.

Knauf described the atmosphere as intimate and manageable, especially compared to the overcrowded feel often associated with major sporting events.

Attendance was intentionally capped at approximately 4,800 spectators due to infrastructure limitations at Laurel Park. Much of the grandstand would have required significant maintenance and upgrades to safely accommodate larger crowds, while the facility’s layout lacked the expansive infield environment traditionally associated with Pimlico.

Pimlico Redevelopment Continues Ahead of 2027

Although the Preakness is expected to return to Pimlico in 2027, the venue’s large-scale redevelopment project remains ongoing.

Knauf confirmed that the new Pimlico clubhouse will not be completed in time for next year’s race, meaning organizers will once again rely heavily on temporary hospitality structures and event infrastructure similar to previous years.

However, officials expect overall spectator capacity to increase substantially compared to the scaled-back Laurel Park setup.

Construction progress at Pimlico continues to move forward, including the addition of a second tunnel and receiving barns as part of the broader modernization project designed to preserve the historic race while improving the long-term viability of Maryland racing infrastructure.

Looking further ahead, Knauf indicated that the fully completed clubhouse project is expected to be operational by the 2028 Preakness, representing a major milestone in the sport’s efforts to modernize one of horse racing’s most iconic venues.

Meanwhile, broader redevelopment plans involving Laurel Park remain in a holding pattern as state officials continue reviewing a proposed $48.5 million payment tied to the transition of the property into a training center.

Digital Storytelling Driving New Interest in Horse Racing

As racing organizations continue working to modernize the fan experience, digital engagement has become an increasingly important part of growing the sport’s audience.

Leadership at America’s Best Racing emphasized the importance of storytelling and social media in helping events like the Preakness resonate beyond traditional racing audiences.

“Events like the Preakness Stakes create a unique opportunity to introduce new audiences to horse racing, especially through behind-the-scenes content and digital storytelling that brings fans closer to the experience,” the organization said.

“At America’s Best Racing, our goal is to make the sport more accessible by showcasing the personalities, traditions, energy, and emotion surrounding race weekend. There are so many compelling stories on and off the track that resonate with longtime fans and people discovering the sport for the first time.”

What Comes Next for Preakness 2027

For now, the biggest unanswered question remains the official race date for 2027. While no formal announcement has been made, the timeline appears increasingly tied to the Maryland Jockey Club’s next broadcast agreement and the broader coordination required with the other Triple Crown races.

At the same time, officials are continuing to focus on expanding racing opportunities throughout Maryland, including upcoming events at Fair Hill Training Center, where organizers are experimenting with expanded wagering and simulcasting capabilities tied to turf and steeplechase racing.

As the sport evolves both operationally and digitally, the Preakness remains one of horse racing’s most important cultural touchpoints, even during a transitional period that continues reshaping how the event is experienced by fans, broadcasters, and the industry itself.