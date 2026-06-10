Record-Breaking Racehorse Dies Unexpectedly, Leaving Fans in Shock

The horse racing world is mourning the loss of Mind Your Biscuits, the multiple Grade 1-winning sprinter and highest-earning New York-bred racehorse of all time, who passed away unexpectedly at Shadai Farm in Japan. He was 13 years old.

According to reports from Japan, the stallion had appeared healthy and was behaving normally before his condition suddenly deteriorated following breeding activity earlier in the day. The shocking news stunned those connected to the horse, particularly because Mind Your Biscuits was still considered relatively young for a stallion and continued to produce promising offspring.

“I’m shocked that he suddenly passed away,” Teruya Yoshida, Shadai Farm owner, said. “He was only 13 years old and still young, and he was producing good offspring, so it’s truly regrettable.”

From New York-Bred Underdog to International Star

Mind Your Biscuits’ journey to racing stardom was anything but conventional. Bred in New York by Jumping Jack Racing, the son of Posse failed to meet his reserve price at the 2014 Fasig-Tipton Saratoga New York-bred Yearling Sale.

Rather than ending his story before it began, that setback became the first chapter in one of racing’s most remarkable success stories. Bloodstock agent Chad Summers assembled a private ownership group that included family members and close associates to purchase the colt.

Mind Your Biscuits began his racing career under trainer Roderick Rodriguez before moving to Robert Falcone Jr. The colt quickly established himself as one of the nation’s top sprinters, capturing the Grade 2 Amsterdam Stakes and the prestigious Grade 1 Malibu Stakes in 2016.

That same season, he announced his arrival on the national stage with a strong performance in the Breeders’ Cup Sprint. Although he crossed the finish line third, a disqualification elevated him to second, further highlighting his ability to compete against the best sprinters in North America.

Dominating the World Stage

When Summers later obtained his trainer’s license, he took over conditioning Mind Your Biscuits himself. The partnership continued to flourish, producing some of the most memorable performances of the horse’s career.

The defining achievements came overseas in Dubai, where Mind Your Biscuits captured back-to-back editions of the Group 1 Dubai Golden Shaheen in 2017 and 2018. Winning one of the world’s premier sprint races is a career-defining accomplishment.

His success extended beyond Dubai. Mind Your Biscuits added victories in the Grade 2 Belmont Sprint Championship and the Grade 3 Lukas Classic while consistently competing at the highest level. He also delivered several near-misses in major Grade 1 events, including a heartbreaking nose defeat in the 2018 Metropolitan Handicap.

A Record-Setting New York-Bred

By the time he retired at the conclusion of the 2018 season, Mind Your Biscuits had assembled an impressive resume that included eight victories, 10 runner-up finishes, and more than $4.27 million in earnings from 25 career starts.

Those earnings secured his place atop the all-time New York-bred earnings list, surpassing beloved fan favorite and Kentucky Derby winner Funny Cide. For a horse who initially failed to sell at auction, the accomplishment underscored just how extraordinary his rise had been.

Beyond the statistics, Mind Your Biscuits became a source of pride for New York breeders and horsemen. He proved that a state-bred horse could compete successfully on the sport’s biggest stages, both domestically and internationally.

Building a New Legacy in Japan

Following retirement, Mind Your Biscuits began the next chapter of his career at Shadai Farm in Japan, one of the most respected breeding operations in the world.

He emerged as Japan’s leading freshman sire in 2022 and continued to establish himself as a valuable stallion. To date, he has produced more than 220 winners from over 300 starters, an impressive strike rate that suggested even greater success could be ahead.

Among his most notable offspring is Derma Sotogake, an internationally accomplished runner who won the Group 2 UAE Derby and earned a berth in the Kentucky Derby. Derma Sotogake later finished a strong second in the Breeders’ Cup Classic.