Royal Ascot 2026 on TV Today: Day 1 Races, Post Times & Runners

With horse racing‘s Triple Crown firmly in the rearview mirror, fans of the sport can turn to the Royal Ascot 2026 to scratch their itch. Golden Tempo secured two out of the three Triple Crown jewels to earn his place as one of the top horses running this year.

Royal Ascot 2026 is taking place this week at the Ascot racecourse. There are races starting on Tuesday, June 16, and ending on Saturday, June 20, 2026.

Here is what you need to know about where you can watch today’s Royal Ascot races on TV, the race post times, and the runners for each race.

Day 1: Royal Ascot 2026 Races on TV

Fans who want to know where to watch the Ascot races today have a few options to explore.

In the United Kingdom, fans can expect to see coverage of the races on Sky Sports Racing and ITV. Virgin Media will broadcast the races for fans in Ireland.

Horse racing fans in the USA can tune into NBC to enjoy the Royal Ascot races.

Additionally, ESPN is providing coverage of the races to the Caribbean and other Latin American countries.

Anuvu and Sport24 will be options for many countries without typical horse-racing coverage.

Royal Ascot 2026 Post Times for June 16th

Here is the full list of races and post times for the Ascot races being held on Tuesday, June 16th.

Queen Anne Stakes – 2:30 PM

Coventry Stakes – 3:05 PM

King Charles III Stakes – 3:40 PM

St. James Palace Stakes – 4:20 PM

Ascot Stakes – 5:00 PM

Wolferton Stakes – 5:35 PM

Copper Horse Stakes – 6:10 PM

Runners for Day 1 Races

Here is the list of runners for each of the races, along with the size of the purse for each of the Day 1 Ascot races.

Queen Anne Stakes (800,000 pounds)

Notable Speech, 5-2

Opera Ballo, 7-2

More Thunder, 4-1

Docklands, 6-1

Zeus Olympios, 11-1

Cicero’s Gift, 50-1

First Conquest, 50-1

Ten Bob Tony, 80-1

Coventry Stakes

Confucius, 9-4

Ruler’s Pride, 13-2

Great Barrier Reef, 7-1

Night in Vegas, 8-1

Royal Heritage, 11-1

Siouxperb, 12-1

Cut A Dash, 16-1

Mrair, 18-1

God Given Talent, 28-1

Adaay Of Scarlett, 40-1

High King, 40-1

The Harv, 50-1

Cilician, 66-1

The Scallionator, 80-1

The Ginger Kid, 80-1

Bull Shark, 125-1

Jaan Ki Tukri, 125-1

Easy Answer, 125-1

Treasurer, 150-1

Final Objective, 125-1

Kamaal, 200-1

King Charles III Stakes

St. James Palace Stakes

Ascot Stakes

Wolferton Stakes

Copper Horse Stakes