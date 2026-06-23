Saratoga to Hold Public Memorial Service for 17 Horses Lost in Barn Fire

The Saratoga harness racing community will come together later this month to honor the 17 horses that lost their lives in a tragic barn fire that shook the sport and left horsemen, owners, and fans mourning an unimaginable loss.

Saratoga Casino Hotel and the Saratoga Harness Horseperson’s Association have announced plans for a public memorial service on June 28, creating an opportunity for the racing community and local residents to pay tribute to the horses whose lives were cut short in the recent fire.

The ceremony is expected to serve not only as a remembrance of the animals lost, but also as a reflection of the deep bonds that exist between horses and the people who care for them every day.

The Tragedy That Shook Saratoga

Around 2:30 a.m. on June 16, the Saratoga Springs Fire Department responded to a call about a barn ablaze at Saratoga Casino Hotel. Upon the emergency crews’ arrival, the property was already “heavily involved in fire.”

Though they were able to diminish the flames, the event had already claimed the lives of 17 out of 18 horses who resided in the barn.

“The loss suffered today is heartbreaking for our racing community,” Sam Gerrity, CEO of Saratoga Casino Hotel, said last week. “Our thoughts remain with Robyn, Tim, their teams, the horse owners, and everyone affected by this tragedy.”

In the aftermath, tributes and messages of support poured in from across the sport and social media as horsemen rallied around those affected.

Investigators have continued to examine the circumstances surrounding the fire, while community members have focused on honoring the horses and supporting the individuals who suffered losses. The incident quickly became one of the most heartbreaking events in recent Saratoga harness racing history, prompting an outpouring of grief that extended far beyond New York.

According to KTVB, “[Saratoga County] Supervisor Sarah Burger pledged to do ‘everything in our power to ensure this does not happen again.'”

Honoring Each Horse Individually

The horses were laid to rest during a private burial ceremony held on the grounds of Saratoga Casino Hotel on June 17. Rather than a shared resting place, each horse was given its own burial plot, reflecting the care and respect organizers wanted to show to every animal lost in the fire.

“Each of these horses had a unique story and a special place in the hearts of those who cared for them,” Henry Westbrook Jr, president of the Saratoga Harness Horseperson’s Association, said.

“By laying them to rest with dignity and creating a permanent memorial in their honor, we hope to preserve their memory for generations to come.”

The memorial will feature the names of all 17 horses:

Arlanda

Conquest As

Crazy Jet

Five Star Lou

Free Willy Hanover

Gimlet Hanover

Influencer

Lyons Dukey

Muscle Dynasty

Our Father Lindy

Perfect Bang

Quite Like Me

Race Me Bombshell

Shalamar Hanover

Trackstar

Tropical Cyclone

Red

A Sole Survivor Emerged From the Flames

Amid the heartbreak, one horse’s survival provided a small measure of hope for a grieving community. A 12-year-old Standardbred named Twin B Speed Dial, known around the barn as “Speedy,” was the only horse to escape the blaze.

According to his trainers, Speedy somehow managed to break free as the fire spread through the barn during the early morning hours. While the circumstances surrounding his escape remain remarkable, those closest to the horse have described his survival as nothing short of miraculous given the devastating outcome for the rest of the barn.

“It just was a miracle, you know, by the grace of God he got out. Because there was no other survivors in that barn either side,” trainer Abigail Adist said.

Speedy was able to reach a neighboring barn, suffering minor burns to the tips of his ears and smoke inhalation, but veterinarians quickly evaluated him and began treatment. Since the fire, he has reportedly undergone hyperbaric oxygen therapy as part of his recovery process.

For Adist and her training partner, Timothy Benson, Speedy’s survival has been one of the few bright spots following a tragedy that claimed six of their horses.

“We are them, they are us. They’re reflections of us. It’s a really truly tragic loss, it’s like losing a part of yourself,” Adist said.

Public Memorial Planned for June 28

The public ceremony is scheduled for Sunday, June 28 at 10:45 a.m., in the Winner’s Circle at Saratoga Casino Hotel’s harness track.

Community members have been invited to join horse owners, trainers, drivers, caretakers, and racing supporters in honoring the horses and reflecting on the tragedy. Organizers hope the gathering will provide an opportunity for people to come together and share in the collective loss experienced throughout the sport.

Several local and industry leaders are expected to speak during the service, offering remarks on behalf of both the racing community and the Saratoga region. Their comments will focus on the significance of the horses’ lives and the lasting impact of the tragedy.

“The loss of these 17 horses is a tragedy that has touched every corner of the racing community,” Sam Gerrity, CEO of Saratoga Casino Hotel, said. “This memorial service and monument will serve as a lasting tribute to their lives and offer a place for remembrance and reflection.”

The memorial will take place shortly before the day’s live racing program, underscoring the close connection between the sport’s present and the horses whose contributions helped shape it.

For those who can’t attend the service but want to make a contribution, a GoFundMe page was created shortly after the fire to give the horseman some sort of hope for the future.

“Nothing will replace the horses, no words can help fix this and nothing in the world will make a difference,” the donation page read. “The donations will only help in the aftermath as these horsemen have not only lost their loved ones, but their entire stables and livelihoods.”