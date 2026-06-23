2026 Stephen Foster Stakes Field Set for $2 Million Showdown

The spotlight returns to Churchill Downs on June 27 as one of the deepest fields assembled this year prepares to clash in the Grade 1 Stephen Foster Stakes. With a $2 million purse and an automatic berth into the Breeders’ Cup Classic on the line, the race has evolved into much more than a midsummer showdown.

Leading the charge is reigning Horse of the Year Sovereignty, who returns to the track where he delivered the most memorable victory of his career in the 2025 Kentucky Derby.

The Full Field

Here’s a look at the contenders for the 2026 Stephen Foster Stakes, per Horse Racing Nation:

Sovereignty Makes His Return

Few horses in training possess a resume as decorated as Sovereignty’s. The Godolphin homebred established himself as the dominant 3-year-old of 2025 with victories in the Kentucky Derby, Belmont Stakes, Travers Stakes, and several other major races. Those accomplishments were enough to earn him both championship honors and Horse of the Year recognition.

“We’ve had some nice horses, but he’s clearly the best 3-year-old I’ve ever trained, or had my hands on, I would say,” trainer Bill Mott said earlier this year. “Of course, there’s been some other good horses, but they probably didn’t develop until they were (ages) 4 or 5, but he was very good.”

Churchill Downs has been especially kind to the son of Into Mischief. He remains unbeaten beneath the Twin Spires, having first announced himself as a rising star during his juvenile campaign before returning the following spring to capture America’s most famous race.

His latest challenge comes against older rivals in a division packed with proven Grade 1 performers. While Sovereignty’s accomplishments are unquestioned, a victory in the Stephen Foster would strengthen his standing among the nation’s elite older horses and reinforce his position as one of the leading contenders for another championship campaign.

Familiar Rivals Stand in the Way

The road to victory will not be easy. Among the most accomplished challengers is White Abarrio, whose credentials include a Breeders’ Cup Classic victory and a recent triumph over Sovereignty in the Oaklawn Handicap earlier this season.

That April race served as Sovereignty’s first start of 2026 and demonstrated that White Abarrio remains a major force in the handicap division. A repeat performance would further solidify his own championship aspirations while creating another compelling chapter in the rivalry.

White Abarrio also travels with one of racing’s more unusual companions. The gray’s longtime travel partner is Brownie, a goat who helps keep the horse relaxed when he’s away from home. Trainer Saffie Joseph Jr. recently recalled a memorable moment during a trip when officials initially hesitated to allow Brownie across a state line.

“They said they won’t let the goat through,” Joseph said. Companion animals are common throughout Thoroughbred racing, but Brownie has become something of a celebrity alongside White Abarrio during his travels.

“The goat has really helped him focus on what he needs to do. Sometimes around the barn, he can be a little bit on the muscle. He needs to conserve that energy,” Joseph said.

Baeza also returns to face Sovereignty after repeatedly crossing paths with him during their 3-year-old campaigns. The Pennsylvania Derby winner finished behind Sovereignty in both the Kentucky Derby and Belmont Stakes, but has continued to develop into a serious contender. Now under the care of Mott, Baeza enters the Foster looking for a breakthrough performance against older competition.

Magnitude Brings International Form

Perhaps the most dangerous challenger is Magnitude, who enters off the biggest victory of his career in the Dubai World Cup.

The Steve Asmussen trainee has steadily climbed the ranks since last summer, first proving competitive against top members of his generation before breaking through against older horses. His victory in the Clark Stakes at Churchill Downs demonstrated his affinity for the track, while his front-running success in Dubai elevated him into the international spotlight.

Asmussen has enjoyed success with horses returning from Middle Eastern campaigns, and Magnitude appears poised to continue that trend. The colt possesses tactical speed, proven class, and recent Grade 1 success, making him a legitimate candidate to seize control of the older male division.