Why Trainers Like Golden Tempo’s Cherie DeVaux Are Choosing Horse Health Over Triple Crown History

Golden Tempo stunned the horse racing world with a Kentucky Derby win at 23-1 odds, but the colt will not attempt to continue a Triple Crown bid at the 2026 Preakness Stakes.

Trainer Cherie DeVaux and the ownership group decided to skip the second leg of the Triple Crown and instead point Golden Tempo toward the Belmont Stakes on June 6 at Saratoga Race Course. The decision has reignited ongoing discussions in horse racing about the demanding two-week turnaround between the Kentucky Derby and the Preakness Stakes.

DeVaux, who became the first woman to train a Kentucky Derby winner, explained that Golden Tempo’s long-term health played the biggest role in the decision.

“We are incredibly appreciative of the excitement and support surrounding the possibility of a Triple Crown run,” DeVaux said in a statement, via YahooSports. “Golden gave us the race of a lifetime in the Kentucky Derby, and we believe the best decision for him moving forward is to give him a little more time following such a tremendous effort. His health, happiness and long-term future will always remain our top priority.”

Golden Tempo’s Preakness Decision Highlights Modern Racing Concerns

Golden Tempo entered the Kentucky Derby as a major longshot before pulling off a surprise win over Renegade, who is also choosing to skip the Preakness. After the race, attention quickly turned to whether the colt would continue on to the Preakness Stakes and keep Triple Crown hopes alive.

However, DeVaux acknowledged that asking the horse to race again after only two weeks was outside her normal training philosophy.

“In my career, I have never started a horse back on that short of rest,” DeVaux told The Athletic’s Teresa Genaro. “So Golden Tempo would have had to be doing much better, basically coming out of the race of his life.”

The situation has become more common in modern horse racing, where many top thoroughbreds now race with several weeks between starts. Because of that, the quick two-week turnaround between the Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes has become harder for many trainers and owners to support.

DeVaux also pointed to evolving veterinary oversight throughout the sport.

“Oversight with the veterinarians has gotten quite strict,” DeVaux told Genaro. “The pendulum was all the way one way, and we’ve swung the complete opposite to where it can be frustrating to trainers with the decisions that the regulatory vets are making.”

The trend is not entirely new. Kentucky Derby winner Tomy Lee skipped the Preakness Stakes in 1959 because of the short turnaround. But in recent years, more trainers have chosen caution over Triple Crown history.

Maryland racing officials are reportedly considering moving the Preakness Stakes from the third Saturday in May to the fourth Saturday in May in future years. The goal would be to encourage more Kentucky Derby participants to return for the second leg of the Triple Crown.

Steve Asmussen Also Chose Patience With Chip Honcho

Golden Tempo is not the only notable horse whose connections adjusted their plans this spring due to health and preparation concerns.

Hall of Fame trainer Steve Asmussen also altered Chip Honcho’s schedule earlier this season. Rather than run in the Kentucky Derby, Asmussen chose to target the Preakness Stakes after an underwhelming Louisiana Derby performance.

“I think we don’t have a good answer for the disappointing run in the Louisiana Derby, and we don’t want to put two of those in a row,” Asmussen told BloodHorse. “We don’t want to waste a horse that obviously showed a level of ability at 2 and early in the year. He can be a significant 3-year-old.”

Chip Honcho later completed a half-mile workout in 50.20 at Churchill Downs ahead of the Preakness Stakes.

“I think we’re in a very good place with him right now,” Asmussen said. “We want to get him up there in the same shape he’s leaving here in and hope for a good draw for him.”

The veteran trainer added that post position could play a key role in the race.

“I’m anxious because I think we have a very good opportunity going in,” Asmussen added. “For him, I really want to avoid an outside draw.”