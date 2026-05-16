Veterinarian Speaks Out After Hit Zero Dies Following Debut Race

Hit Zero, a promising 3-year-old horse trained by Brittany Russell, died Friday afternoon after collapsing shortly following the first race of his career at Laurel Park.

The colt entered the race as the favorite and was expected to deliver a strong debut performance, but things quickly went wrong during the event. Hit Zero struggled throughout the race and ultimately crossed the finish line last in the field. Moments later, the situation turned tragic.

Right before his death, reports say Hit Zero began coughing and fell to his knees before putting his head down and passing away.

Dr. Dionne Benson, chief veterinary officer for 1/ST Racing, spoke about the possible causes behind the sudden collapse.

Officials Believe a Heart Condition May Have Been Involved

According to Dr. Benson, situations involving horses collapsing after races are often linked to underlying cardiovascular problems, though no official cause of death can be determined until a necropsy is completed.

Dr. Benson explained that Hit Zero had already finished the race and was off the track when the medical emergency occurred.

“After pulling up and finishing the race, the horse was unsaddled, began walking back to the barn, and collapsed and ended up suffering catastrophic sudden death.”

While sudden deaths in horse racing are uncommon, they remain one of the more difficult situations for veterinarians to fully diagnose because some cardiac abnormalities do not leave visible evidence behind.

“It’s less than 1% of 1% of horse racing,” she said.

Dr. Benson also emphasized that every horse death occurring at a Maryland racetrack undergoes a complete post-mortem examination in an effort to better understand what happened.

“Realistically, it’s something that when a horse dies of a sudden death, every horse that dies in Maryland on a race track goes for a necropsy or post-mortem, and then, there is a meeting that follows that so we can work with the trainer to find out if there was anything abnormal about the horse, and, really, the goal is preventing any future fatalities,” Benson said.

The horse racing industry has increasingly focused on safety protocols in recent years, particularly after several highly publicized equine deaths at major tracks across the country.

“The Maryland Racing Commission remains committed to the highest standards of equine welfare, jockey safety, and regulatory integrity,” the commission said.

According to CBS news, about “426 horses have died at Maryland tracks since 2014.”

Horse Racing Continues Facing Scrutiny Over Equine Safety

Animal welfare advocates have repeatedly raised concerns about the physical demands placed on racehorses, while racing organizations have responded by implementing stricter veterinary checks, medication regulations, and track safety measures.

The timing of Friday’s tragedy also brought additional attention because it occurred during one of the sport’s biggest weekends. This year’s Preakness Stakes festivities are being held at Laurel Park on Saturday while Pimlico Race Course undergoes renovations.

Trainers, owners, jockeys, and caretakers often spend years developing deep connections with their horses, making losses like this emotionally devastating for everyone involved.

Hit Zero’s owner, Justin Horowitz, took to social media to express is grief.

“It is with deepest sadness that I have to announce the death of my beautiful horse, Hit Zero. After his debut race today at Laurel Park, he suffered a sudden medical event and passed away. What was supposed to be a dream-come-true day to kick off his career – on my son’s 6th birthday no less –ended in the tragedy that every horse lover fears. I hold in my heart that Hit Z lived his last day doing what he loved the most; with the people he loved the most.

“Thank you to my co-owner Evan Trommer for his constant support and encouragement, trainers Brittany Russell, Emma Wolfe, and Madison Meyers for their tireless effort and care with Hit Zero since I purchased him as a yearling, Sheldon for riding with confidence and compassion, and lastly, to all of the caretakers along the way for their care, hard work, and love of Hit Zero.

“Hit Zero was named in honor of my 10-year-old daughter, Bailey, who got to miss school so she could stand next to me today to watch Hit Z’s first and sadly, last race. Hit Zero is a cheerleading term meaning hitting the routine perfectly with zero deductions. While today was anything but perfect, his short life was lived with zero deductions. And he will live on in my heart always.”

Other Horses Who Tragically Died After Races

Hit Zero is unfortunately not the first racehorse to suffer a fatal collapse or catastrophic injury connected to competition in recent years.

In 2023, Maple Leaf Mel fell on the track, causing a catastrophic injury during the Test Stakes at Saratoga Race Course. She was euthanized at the scene.

Another tragic case involved New York Thunder, who sustained a fatal left leg injury during the H. Allen Jerkens Memorial Stakes. The colt had been viewed as one of the sport’s rising stars, making the loss especially heartbreaking within the racing world.

There have also been several instances over the years involving horses collapsing after races or workouts due to suspected heart-related complications.

According to Thoroughbred Daily News, “‘anecdotally [is] thought to be a common cause of exercise-related sudden death in horses,’ but it occurs in only 1% of cases.”

As the racing world awaits official necropsy results for Hit Zero, Friday’s tragedy serves as another painful reminder of the risks that continue to surround the sport.