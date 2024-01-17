Rockets Have ‘Level of Interest’ in $54M Wing, NBA Champion: Report

The Houston Rockets have taken a bigger leap than many expected. After the moves they made, they are 19-20, which puts them in the thick of the playoff race. They reportedly want to add to their current squad, according to NBA Insider Marc Stein. Per Stein, one of their targets is Sacramento Kings wing Harrison Barnes.

“League sources say that the Rockets also have a level of interest in Sacramento’s Harrison Barnes in their quest to add shooting.

“The Kings, though, are openly trying to use Barnes’ deal (this is Year 1 of a three-year, $54 million extension) as the centerpiece of a trade package for a big-swing acquisition. Barnes’ contract, for example, has been central to Sacramento’s discussions with Toronto about a possible Pascal Siakam swap,” Stein wrote in a January 16 story.

Stein further elaborated on why the Rockets will be buyers at the NBA Trade Deadline.

“The Rockets are known to be in the market for additional size in support of rising star Alperen Şengün and possess two trade-friendly contracts: Victor Oladipo’s expiring $9.5 million deal and Jock Landale’s four-year, $32 million deal that is only guaranteed this season.”

Barnes won a championship with the Golden State Warriors in 2015. He has not had nearly the same level of success since leaving in 2016. Barnes is entering the first year of a three-year, $54 million contract.

Rockets Want ‘Starting-Caliber Upgrade’: Insider

On January 12, HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto reported that the Rockets are seeking an upgrade that would start on their team.

“They could use a backup big man and maybe some more shooting. They have Victor Oladipo’s expiring contract and the flexible and tradeable contract of Jock Landale. They’re looking to make a starting-caliber upgrade if they can with those salaries, from what I’ve heard,” Scotto wrote.

Harrison Barnes has started most of the NBA games he’s played. The last time he came off the bench was during the 2015-16 season. Barnes’ scoring numbers have dipped from 15 to 10.8 points per game, per Basketball-Reference. However, at the same time, his shooting has continued to be efficient, shooting nearly 48% from the field and 40% from three.

As Stein alluded to, the Kings want to trade Barnes for a bigger fish, like Siakam. While they probably don’t want flexible contracts like Oladipo or Landale, the Toronto Raptors might if they rebuild.

Kings Willing to Acquire Pascal Siakam Despite Uncertainty

On January 15, The Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor reported that the Kings still want Siakam even if he wouldn’t commit long-term.

“My understanding is that the Kings would still trade for Siakam even without the assurance that he’d re-sign, but his lack of commitment certainly changes the assets they’d be willing to give up alongside Harrison Barnes and Kevin Huerter,” O’Connor wrote.

O’Connor added what they intend to do with Barnes and others on the trade market.

“Whether it’s Siakam or someone else, Sacramento’s goal is to turn Barnes, Huerter, and Davion Mitchell into upgrades to bolster the team’s odds of making a deep playoff run this season. The starting lineup that fueled last year’s run is beginning to trend down.”

If they trade Barnes to a team with no playoff aspirations, the Rockets could potentially snag him.