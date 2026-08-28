How to Watch Winless Eagles in Preseason Finale: Kickoff Time, TV & Odds

The Philadelphia Eagles close out their 3-game preseason schedule at home against the Cincinnati Bengals on Friday. Here’s everything you need to know to watch the game:

Who: Cincinnati Bengals at Philadelphia Eagles

What: Preseason finale

Where: AT&T Stadium (Arlington, Texas)

When: 8 p.m. EST

TV: CBS

Odds: PHI -2.5, O/U 36.5

The Eagles are 0-2 in the preseason following losses to the Baltimore Ravens and New England Patriots — both teams considered Super Bowl contenders.

Eagles Won’t Hit Primetime Until Week 3

The Eagles have a pair of “should I even watch this?” games to open the season against the Washington Commanders in Week 1 and Tennessee Titans in Week 2 before ascending to primetime in Week 3 with a Monday Night Football game on the road against the Chicago Bears.

Eagles’ Biggest Concerns: Preseason Injuries

We can point to 1 player on each side of the ball — 1 critical starter — and concerns over injuries as the biggest talking points headed into the season.

On defense, that player is Pro Bowl edge rusher Jonathan Greenard. The Eagles traded a pair of 3rd-round picks to the Minnesota Vikings in April for Greenard and promptly signed him to a 4-year, $98 million contract extension.

Greenard injured his pectoral muscle working out and started training camp on the PUP list — he hasn’t practiced, and there’s a chance he could miss the season opener.

“We ain’t going to see him for another couple weeks, at least,” Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio told ESPN’s Tim McManus on August 11.

On offense, the biggest injury concern has been with rookie wide receiver and 1st-round pick Makai Lemon, who has been sidelined for the majority of the preseason with a hamstring injury.

He’ll likely be on the field — albeit briefly — against the Bengals.

“Lemon did not play in the first two preseason games while rehabbing a hamstring injury,” Philly Voice’s Jimmy Kempski wrote on August 28. “We have Lemon as the team’s WR3 heading into the season, and starters normally never play in the final preseason game, but he’ll likely play just to get his feet wet in some real game action before the start of the NFL season.”