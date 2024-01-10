Pacers ‘Leaders in (the) Pack’ in Pascal Siakam Sweepstakes: Report

With the Indiana Pacers continuing to make their playoff push, they are on the lookout for additional reinforcements. It appears that their primary target on the trade market is Toronto Raptors‘ star Pascal Siakam.

While explaining how the Raptors are approaching a possible Siakam trade, Amick revealed why the Pacers are the current frontrunners.

“Whether it’s the Kings or any other team that is taking a serious look at Siakam — the Indiana Pacers are seen by some rival executives as the leaders in this pack — the factors in play are somewhat similar to those that led to Toronto’s trade with San Antonio for Leonard in the summer of 2018,” Amick wrote in a January 10 story.

The Pacers have to consider some factors when it comes to acquiring Siakam. First, Siakam’s playing on an expiring contract, which makes him a flight risk this coming offseason. Second, acquiring someone like him will take assets even if his deal is set to expire. A talent infusion can certainly help, but it’s not a foolproof plan to trade productive players for an upgrade because developing chemistry takes time.

However, it’s easy to understand why the Pacers want someone like Siakam. He’s a multi-time all-star and NBA champion, still very much in his prime.

Pacers ‘Very Determined’ to Keep Jarace Walker: Insider

During a Q&A on Threads, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski responded to the possibility of the Pacers including Jarace Walker in a Pascal Siakam trade. Raptors reporter Aaron Rose aggregated Wojnarowski’s comments via his X account.

“Never say never, but…I think the Pacers are very, very determined to NOT include Jarace Walker in any trade. Indiana is very high on him, as are other teams, of course,” Wojnarowski wrote.

Sounds like the Pacers probably won’t be trading Jarace Walker in offers for Pascal Siakam, Woj says pic.twitter.com/PKbUuM2pwZ — 𝐀𝐚𝐫𝐨𝐧 𝐑𝐨𝐬𝐞 (@AaronBenRose) January 10, 2024

Walker has only played 12 games for the Pacers this season. Despite being the No. 8 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, he has spent most of the season in the G-League. Walker may not have much to show for it, but that hasn’t deterred the Pacers or any interested suitor.

Odds are, the Pacers aren’t interested in trading him for Siakam because they’d risk trading a developing prospect for someone who could leave in the offseason. However, if Siakam signals to them that he would re-sign with them were a trade to happen, Walker’s inclusion could very well happen.

What Sacramento Offered for Pascal Siakam: Report

HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto reported what the Sacramento Kings offered for Pascal Siakam before talks fell through with the Raptors.

“From my standpoint, I had heard that the Sacramento talks for Siakam centered primarily around Harrison Barnes, Kevin Huerter, Davion Mitchell, and a first-round pick or so of potential draft pick compensation of a first-round variety for Siakam in those talks,” Scotto wrote in a January 10 story.

Ultimately, talks broke down between the Kings and Raptors. Amick reported that Siakam “doesn’t view the Kings as a good long-term fit,” which may kill any chance of a trade. However, the Kings set the tone for what the Raptors are willing to acquire in exchange for Siakam. The Pacers have to think of who they could potentially offer that’s in the same ballpark.