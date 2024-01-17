Pacers-Raptors’ Pascal Siakam Trade Talks Have ‘Gained Steam’: Report

The Indiana Pacers may emerge as the victor in the Pascal Siakam sweepstakes. The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported that the Pacers and Toronto Raptors are discussing a trade between the two teams.

“The Raptors and Pacers are actively engaged in trade talks centered around two-time All-Star forward Pascal Siakam that would send him to Indiana for a package that includes Bruce Brown Jr., other salaries, and three first-round draft picks, league sources tell The Athletic,” Charania reported in a January 16 story.

Charania added that talks have intensified to the point that the two sides have floated proposals to one another.

“The Raptors have been engaged in discussions with several teams on a potential Siakam deal, but conversations with the Pacers have gained steam in recent days, those sources say. Sources briefed on the talks between the two teams say that there have been several back-and-forth proposals made.”

It will take more than Brown’s deal to facilitate a trade. Since he makes $22 million and Siakam makes $37.8 million, those two can’t be swapped straight up. It’s worth noting that the Sacramento Kings had discussed acquiring Siakam on January 5 but pulled out, per Charania.

The Sacramento Kings are deciding to pull out of the Pascal Siakam talks, sources say. Things can be fluid, but Kings-Raptors talks are now over. https://t.co/oQtwcbKtjF — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 6, 2024

This means nothing will be official until the two sides agree on a trade.

Analyst Previews Pacers Trade Deadline Approach

Bleacher Report’s Eric Pincus outlined what the Pacers will chase after at the NBA Trade Deadline.

“The Pacers have the lowest payroll in the league (about $8.3 million under the $136 million salary cap) and are said to be looking for a bigger wing to help the team’s playoff run,” Pincus wrote in a January 16 story.

Pincus added what the Pacers are offering and who they might target while explaining why acquiring Pascal Siakam seems unlikely.

“While Siakam is on that list, maybe even at the top, the asking price from Toronto is probably too high,” Pincus wrote. “The bait offered is believed to be Buddy Hield, Bruce Brown Jr., and one of Indiana’s two first-round picks in the 2024 draft. … With enough targets to choose from (Jerami Grant, Andrew Wiggins, Siakam etc.), the answer may be Kyle Kuzma with the Wizards.”

Charania’s report indicates that Toronto’s asking price isn’t too high for Indiana. That could change if the Pacers aren’t comfortable offering three first-round picks after all. Then again, the Raptors may send back more than just Siakam in such a package.

Pascal Siakam Won’t Commit Long-Term to Anyone

The Action Network’s Matt Moore reported on that no matter where he’s traded, Pascal Siakam won’t immediately commit long-term.

Play

“He will not give a verbal commitment whatsoever… with the Pacers, the Hawks, the Kings, the Warriors or any other team that trades for him. He wants to test out free agency,” Moore said on Locked on NBA.

The Pacers’ offering three first-round picks for a half-season rental may indicate optimism in Siakam staying long-term. He has made it clear that, despite being under contract, he controls his own destiny. Siakam is a two-time all-star and NBA champion. The Pacers are right square in the middle of the playoff hunt. Adding Siakam would help their chances of making the playoffs.