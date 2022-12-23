A Chance to Shine: 3 Colts Players Can Maximize Opportunities in Final 3 Games

With the Jacksonville Jaguars win against the New York Jets on Thursday, December 22, the Indianapolis Colts have been officially eliminated from the postseason. The Colts entered the season with high hopes, but with a record of 4-9-1, this season has turned into one to forget.

The Colts have gone through coaching changes, quarterback benching’s, and have seen their most effective players on offense and defense in running back Jonathan Taylor and linebacker Shaq Leonard land on injured reserve. Despite the turbulent season, the three games remaining are opportunity for several Colts players to showcase their abilities and build on their resumes for greater opportunities in the 2023 season.

CB Dallis Flowers

One of those players who is using the next three games as an opportunity is a rookie who has fought all season to make his mark on the field, cornerback Dallis Flowers. With good depth at the defensive back positions for the Colts, Flowers was considered a long shot to make the team. Thanks to his impressive size, speed, and after leaving a good impression at camp, Flowers was brought on to the final 53-man roster.

Since making the final cut, Flowers has earned his way onto the field by leaving an impressive mark on special teams. The Colts gave Flowers his first chance at returning kicks in the second half of their game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on November 28. Flowers went on to return his first kick for 89 yards, setting up the Colts offense for a score. Since that game, Flowers has led the NFL in kickoff return yards at 34.1 per return.

Play

Dallis Flowers 89 yard kickoff return IGNITES the Colts offense Discord Server: discord.gg/highlightheaven Clip Channel: youtube.com/c/HighlightHeaven2 Gaming Channel: youtube.com/c/HHG01 TikTok: tiktok.com/@highlight.heaven Business Email: highlightheavenbusiness@gmail.com Twitter: twitter.com/highlghtheaven Instagram: instagram.com/highlght.heaven/ Twitch: twitch.tv/highlightheaven Patreon: patreon.com/highlightheaven (All rights go to ESPN, FOX, CBS, NBC, Amazon, NFL Network, Universal Music Group, the NFL, USFL, FCF, NCAA, XFL, NBA, NHL, MLB & its broadcasters. I do not own the music and… 2022-11-29T03:01:45Z

“I’m used to the ups and downs and the obstacles, the adversities. … I wasn’t even supposed to be here. But I knew I was good enough to be here.” Flowers said in an interview Nate Atkins of the Indy Star. With three games left in the season, Flowers has a chance to prove to the entire league he is good enough to be here.

WR Paris Campbell

Colts wide receiver Parris Campbell ended his first three seasons on injured reserve and he has a chance to finish a season healthy for the first time ever. Campbell is entering free agency this season and hopes to capitalize on the most productive season on his career.

With three games remaining, Campbell has hit a career high in receptions with 50 and has tacked on 497 yards and three touchdowns, and that’s with a carousel of quarterbacks throwing him the ball. Campbell will have three more games to showcase his abilities and prove his worth for a second contract, with either the Colts or another team.

“Who knows what’s next for me?” Campbell said in an interview with James Boyd of The Athletic. “It can go so many different ways, but like I said I’m not naive to that because I think about it a lot. … I think about it so much just because I have a family and my kids are in school, so it’s just a lot of factors on that. … But I’m blessed, man, and whatever God has in store for me, I’m excited to see what it is.”

QB Nick Foles

Former Super Bowl Champion, quarterback Nick Foles, is getting his first action on the field for the Colts this Monday in their game against the Chargers after interim head coach Jeff Saturday announced the benching of Matt Ryan early in the week. For Ryan, this is second benching of the season, and it would be a surprise to see him back with the Colts in 2023 after his poor performance on the field.

With Foles still under contract, the next three games will give him an opportunity to showcase what he brings to the table. Saturday told the media he believes Foles gives the Colts ‘the best chance to win’. Foles, who has a year remaining on his deal, has a record of 29-27 as a starter and hopes to bring a spark to a struggling offense.

“For me, it’s just going out there and playing with the guys, doing the best we can each and every play, being in the moment,’’ Foles said in an interview with Mike Chappel of Fox59. “I’m just going to try and help and do my job and just help my teammates.’’

A worthy performance would give the Colts confidence to bring back the veteran next season.