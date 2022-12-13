Colts Named Betting Favorite to Land $150 Million QB in 2023

The Indianapolis Colts appear poised to add a new signal caller this offseason and perhaps start yet another different quarterback in Week 1 next fall. It’s possible that that new quarterback for the Colts could even be one of the best in NFL history.

Sportsbooks has labeled Indianapolis the betting favorite to trade for 4-time MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

“Aaron Rodgers’ career in Green Bay appears finished, though that’s been said before,” PR associate Kyle Newman of Odds Checker wrote. “With a disappointing 2022 season, both parties may feel it’s best to move on.

“So, if Rodgers’ career is over in Green Bay, and he doesn’t choose to retire, where might he end up? Sportsbooks have a number of contenders, but it’s the Colts who have the edge.”

How Rodgers Fits With the Colts

The Colts have really never stopped searching for a quarterback since Andrew Luck retired just before the 2019 season. Unfortunately, Matt Ryan hasn’t been the answer this season, as he leads the NFL in interceptions and fumbles.

The need for a signal caller like Rodgers is clearly there for the Colts. Rodgers isn’t producing as he did during his 2020 and 2021 MVP seasons, but his struggles mostly stem from the issues around him in Green Bay’s offense.

Rodgers is working with a new offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. The Packers also lost top wide receiver Davante Adams to an offseason trade and their offensive line has been dealing with injuries most of the season.

Obviously, everything will be new for Rodgers in Indianapolis. But if the Colts again decide to bring in a veteran signal caller, there’s unlikely to be a better option available than Rodgers.

Despite all the changes around him, Rodgers has posted 2,864 passing yards and 22 touchdowns with 9 interceptions in 13 games this season.

Rodgers signed a 3-year, $150.8 million extension last offseason. While the veteran signal caller could be looking for a fresh start, the Packers could be interested in trading Rodgers to avoid the quarterback costing the team more than $40-plus against the salary cap from 2024-26.

Sportsbooks has given the Colts a 22.2% chance of landing Rodgers this offseason.

The Argument Against Another Short-Term Solution at QB

Indianapolis could move on from Ryan by releasing him and saving a little more than $17 million in salary cap space next season. Rodgers would be an upgrade based on how each signal caller has played in 2022.

However, Rodgers just turned 39. It’s possible that he will only give the Colts one or two seasons before he is playing at replacement level too.

In March, Colts owner Jim Irsay admitted it was a mistake to trade for Carson Wentz. But to fix the mistake, Indianapolis doubled down by trading for another veteran signal caller closer to the end of his career.

Acquiring yet another quarterback even older than Ryan might make things worse in Indianapolis.

Unless the organization wants to continue its perennial quarterback carousel, the Colts have to cut their losses at some point. This offseason could be as good as any with Indianapolis expected to have its highest first-round draft pick since at least 2018.

Heading into Week 15, the Colts possess the No. 7 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. With three of its final four opponents possessing winning records, Indianapolis also seem poised to move up the draft board.

If the Colts jump just two more spots, Indianapolis will be selecting in the Top 5 for the first time since the franchise drafted Luck in 2012.

With that high of a selection, it might be smarter for the Colts to invest in one of the top quarterback prospects in the 2023 class as opposed to looking to acquire another veteran such as Rodgers.