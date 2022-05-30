NFL Analyst Identifies Most Exciting Offseason Addition for Colts

Acquiring Matt Ryan to play quarterback has dominated headlines for the Indianapolis Colts this offseason. The Colts also added to their pass rush and signed a former Defensive Player of the Year in free agency.

But Bleacher Report did not call any of those players the most exciting addition for the Colts this year. That title belongs to rookie wide receiver Alec Pierce.

NFL writer Alex Kay of Bleacher Report named the most exciting addition for each NFL team this offseason in an article released on May 28. Kay called Pierce the “most exciting addition” for the Colts.

Indianapolis drafted Pierce at No. 53 overall in the second round, which was the team’s first selection of the 2022 NFL Draft.

ALL the latest Colts news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Colts newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Colts!

Alec Pierce to Give Colts Another Big, Speedy Receiver

Pierce provided Cincinnati steady production over the last three years. He peaked during his final college season in 2021 with 52 catches, 884 yards and 8 touchdowns.

More important than statistics, though, Pierce brings size and speed to the Colts, who badly need more outside weapons to boost the passing game.

“Pierce gives the Colts another big-bodied wideout, one who ran a 4.41 40-yard dash at the combine,” Kay wrote. “He showed off his leaping ability with a 40.5-inch vertical jump and projects to play both a deep threat and possession role right out of the gate in Indianapolis.

Pierce is one of five wide receivers on the Colts roster who is at least 6-foot-3. While Pierce stands at 6-foot-3 and 211 pounds, Indianapolis’ top wideout, Michael Pittman Jr., is 6-foot-4 and 223 pounds.

Entering this season, Pittman is the only receiver on Indianapolis’ roster who has posted more than 400 receiving yards in a season.

Pierce finished his career at Cincinnati with 106 receptions, 1,851 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Alec Pierce to Start Opposite Michael Pittman Jr?

With the addition of Pierce, the hope around Indianapolis is the Colts now have their top two starting receivers for the next several years.

Pittman broke out with 88 receptions, 1,082 receiving yards and 6 touchdowns last season. Pierce will compete with Parris Campbell and a few other wideouts for the starting role opposite Pittman.

“The Cincinnati product has the frame and catch radius to get an edge on contested balls, but he’s also adept at finding soft spots to make easy grabs,” Kay wrote. “He should draw plenty of targets right away and will only see more if he can improve his release and route-running capabilities.

“With Pittman drawing plenty of defensive attention and the opposition’s top cornerback, Pierce should rack up plenty of catches and scores as a mismatch-creating weapon in this offense.”

Similar to Pierce, the Colts drafted Campbell in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft. But Campbell has played in only 15 games over three years because of multiple injuries. He has 34 catches, 360 receiving yards and 2 touchdowns in his career.

In addition to Pierce and Campbell, Keke Coutee, Ashton Dulin, Dezmon Patmon, and Mike Strachan are expected to compete for playing time opposite Pittman. Patmon and Strachan are even taller than Pierce, standing at least 6-foot-4 and 6-foot-5, respectively.

It’s a bit surprising to see Pierce named Indianapolis’ most exciting offseason addition instead of Ryan, Yannick Ngakoue or Stephon Gilmore. But having four strong candidates for this title just shows how great the offseason has been for the Colts.