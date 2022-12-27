Another Loss: Colts’ Performance Criticized By Insiders.

The Indianapolis Colts are once again in familiar territory to start the week after the 20-3 loss to the Los Angeles’s Chargers in their Monday night match up on December 26. With the loss, the Colts dropped their fifth consecutive game and their eighth loss in last nine outings. After the game, Colts’ insiders had plenty to say about the loss.

Colts’ Offensive Woes

After the game Colts insider for 1070 the Fan, Kevin Bowen, shared his 5 thoughts on the performance, highlighted by his criticisms on the Colts offense. Bowen harsh words on the performance, calling the offensive game of the Colts ‘embarrassing.’

“So much of this 2022 season for the Colts can be summed up by the defense quite often doing its part, and the offense not even sniffing complementary football.” Bowen said on the Colts performance.

Another week. Another embarrassing offensive performance by the #Colts (4-10-1). And, again, on national television 5th in draft order. At Giants and vs. Texans left. Time for Sam Ehlinger again. — Kevin Bowen (@KBowen1070) December 27, 2022

According to Bowen, the bright spot for the Colts on Monday night was their defensive performance. Bowen highlighted the interior work of defensive tackles DeForest Buckner and rookie Dayo Odeyingbo.

Again. Great interior work by Buckner and then Dayo against a double team. Colts with some hope. https://t.co/xlmGO1ojPN — Kevin Bowen (@KBowen1070) December 27, 2022

The Colts defense had a decent performance against the Chargers on Monday night. The Colts held opposing quarterback Justin Herbert without a touchdown and the defense forced an interception and fumble. On the season the Colts have record 43 sacks, their most since 2005, but have lacked the support on offense.

New Quarterback Same Results

Colts Insider for the Indy Star, Nate Atkins, voiced his criticisms on the Colts offense, calling the performance ‘listless.’ Atkins believes the Colts had their spirit broken after the historic loss to the Minnesota Vikings and that at this point, they’re just playing out the season.

On Monday night, the Colts attempted to stymie their offensive woes by going with quarterback Nick Foles, the third starting quarterback of the season. The Colts have been a revolving door at quarterback this season, with a. Starting the year with veteran Matt Ryan behind center, the Colts gave rookie Sam Ehlinger a chance after a mid-season benching of Ryan, before turning back to Ryan after two lackluster outings by Ehlinger. After the loss to the Vikings on December 17, the Colts again made a change with interim head coach Jeff Saturday giving Foles the starting nod.

Despite the change behind center, the Colts showed little signs of improvement in the loss. For the eighth game this season the Colts offense scored 1 or less touchdown in a game, and for the second time this season the Colts did not produce a single first down, going 0-10. Atkins called Foles performance at quarterback ‘hard to watch’ and cited Foles lack of chemistry and timing for his poor performance. Foles began the season third on the depth chart, and in his media availability prior to the game, spoke on how we had not had a chance to throw to the starters since preseason. That lack of cohesion and practice with his team reflected in his performance. Foles finished the game going for 17-of-29 for less than 150 yards. Foles was also sacked seven times out of his 29 drop backs and turned the ball over getting picked three times for an interception.

“This was a brutal performance.” Atkins said.

The Lucas Oil Stadium crowd was pretty good tonight, considering the state of things. But they just rained boos down after that failed fourth-down attempt and are now headed for the exits and a reasonable bed time. — Nate Atkins (@NateAtkins_) December 27, 2022

The Colts have two games remaining on the season, against the Giants and Texans respectfully, and for the Colts fans, it is officially time to root for a high draft pick.