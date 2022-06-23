Colts Legend Peyton Manning’s Nephew Makes College Decision

Most fans of the Indianapolis Colts may not have college football allegiances outside of the midwest, but they’ve still shown interest in where the nephew of Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning was going to play.

That wait is over for everyone wanting to know where Arch Manning was going. The nephew of the Colts legend created a Twitter account to make his official announcement, telling fans that he committed to play for the Texas Longhorns.

The tweet was on brand for the Manning family. In his first and only tweet at the time, Arch used six words, a hashtag, and a photo to let the world know where he was going. There was zero flash in his commitment announcement, just like the style of play of both of his uncles in Peyton and Eli.

Arch Manning Has Been a Top-Tier QB Recruit

Arch Manning OFFICIAL junior year highlights! TOP 10 PLAYS of the 2021 high school football season for junior quarterback Arch Manning of Newman High (LA). The No. 1 rated recruit in the class of 2023, the nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning, led the Greenies to a 7-3 overall record and an appearance in the Louisiana Division III semifinals.

Given the pro success of Manning’s grandfather and two uncles, all eyes have been on Arch during his high school days, making him one of the most sought-after high school recruiters in the country.

The class of 2023 quarterback wasn’t just a 5-star recruit, but he was also the No. 1 recruit in the country according to 247 Sports. Elite programs including Alabama, Georgia, and Clemson were trying to land the next great Manning quarterback, but the high school recruit ultimately decided to play for the Longhorns.

Manning already possesses an NFL-caliber frame at 6’4″ and 215 pounds. Unlike his uncles, Arch has shown good athleticism and mobility to extend plays with his legs at the high school level, but also has the arm talent and football IQ that made other members of his family elite players.

Despite all of the talent, Manning isn’t guaranteed to be a Hall of Fame quarterback like his uncle Peyton, but he has an excellent opportunity to prove himself at one of the most recognizable programs in college football.

Texas Longhorns Have a Promising 2023 Class

Now that Manning has committed to Texas, the Longhorns have established themselves as one of the top recruiting classes for the class of 2023. That rank will presumably only go up as top recruits flock to Austin to play with the nephew of some of the greatest QBs in NFL history.

After the Manning commitment, the Longhorns have the 19th-best recruiting class in the country. Manning will come into Austin with a pair of promising weapons in 2023 with two 4-star recruits in wide receiver Ryan Niblett and running back Tre Wisner joining him. Two 3-star tight ends in Will Randle and Spencer Shannon are also hoping to have an impact on offense over the next few years.

The Longhorns will have a ton of talent coming in 2023 on the other side of the ball as well. Safety Jamel Johnson is the 11th-best safety in the class, defensive lineman Dylan Spencer is a top-250 overall recruit, and linebacker S’Maje Burrell is the 16th-best linebacker nationally.

It’s been almost two decades since the Longhorns won their last national title with Vince Young under center. Fans are hoping that Manning can finally help Texas contend for a national championship once again.