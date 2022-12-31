NFL Makes Final Determination on Punishment for Hit on Colts’ WR Ashton Dulin

Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James sat out the second half after getting ejected during the Monday Night matchup against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 16. But that’s all the action he will miss.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported on December 30 that James will not be suspended for the helmet-to-helmet hit that resulted in his ejection.

The NFL could still fine James, but he will be able to play in Week 17 against the Los Angeles Rams.

Dulin, however, won’t be so lucky.

James Avoids Suspension After Brutal Hit on Dulin

The league reviews lots of plays after the fact during the week. In the review of the hit James delivered on Dulin, Fowler reported “the NFL agreed” with the personal foul penalty for unnecessary roughness called on the field because of “forcible contact with the helmet.”

Fowler also reported that the league “considered a suspension” but elected not to hand James any further punishment outside of a possible fine.

The NFL typically delivers fine amounts on the Saturday following the infraction. James and the Colts will likely learn if the safety will pay a fine for the hit on December 31.

Chargers head coach Brandon Staley will probably not agree with the NFL if the league chooses to fine James. Staley was displeased with the decision to eject James and was vocal about it after the game on December 26.

“I know Derwin’s intent, you have to establish intent, and I thought that he tried to lead with his shoulder,” Staley told the media. “It’s a play where [the Colts] obviously laid the guy out in a tough position, which is their fault, not ours, and Derwin made an aggressive play.

“We’ll have to look at it, but I know what Derwin’s intentions are. I’ve seen him make a lot of tackles on plays just like that and I know that his target was not above the neck.”

It’s impossible to properly determine what’s in the mind and heart of an NFL player delivering a hit. That’s why intent should have nothing to do with whether or not a defender receives an ejection in that type of situation.

Hits to the head and/or neck area have started to be treated as black and white as any rule in the league these days. As they should because hits like James’ are dangerous not only for offensive players but defenders too.

In addition to Dulin entering the concussion protocol after the hit, James did as well.

The hit that got Chargers’ S Derwin James ejected: pic.twitter.com/uBZFD88sjg — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 27, 2022

Dulin Ruled Out in Week 17 Against the Giants

While the Chargers safety will make his return in Week 17, Dulin will not. He left Monday’s game after the hit and did not return.

He hasn’t practiced all week, and the Colts ruled him out for the January 1 matchup against the New York Giants.

Dulin is not an offensive starter, but his loss is still significant for Indianapolis. He’s a role player on offense and solid special teams contributor.

The 25-year-old has recorded several career highs in 2022. He’s posted 15 receptions for 207 yards, which are both the most of his four-year career. Dulin also has a new career-high 8 kickoff returns for 206 yards this season.

Dulin has reached those career bests despite missing four games this season. He spent time on injured reserve with a foot injury.

The Colts will finish the season against the Giants and then at home against the Houston Texans.