Colts Sign Wide Receiver to Restricted Free Agent Tender

The Indianapolis Colts don’t have much experience at wide receiver on their roster heading into the 2022 NFL Draft. But at least the organization didn’t let the lack of depth get worse.

The Colts announced on April 19 that 24-year-old Ashton Dulin has officially signed his restricted free agent tender.

WR Ashton Dulin has signed his tender. pic.twitter.com/pDx3wLaK6D — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) April 19, 2022

Dulin played in all 17 games during the 2021 season, which was his third in the NFL. He posted 13 receptions on 22 targets, 173 receiving yards and two touchdowns. Dulin also rushed for 32 yards and played on special teams.

Colts Tendered Ashton Dulin With Right of First Refusal

Colts inside reporter Joel A. Erickson of The Indianapolis Star reported on March 14 that the Colts placed a right of first refusal tender on Dulin, who entered the offseason as a restricted free agent.

That meant any team could make an offer to Dulin as if he were an unrestricted free agent, but the Colts, if they wanted, would have the opportunity to match any offer.

Colts editor Kevin Hickey of USA Today reported it’s unclear if Dulin received any offers that Indianapolis had to match. But with Dulin signing his tender, he will return to Indianapolis for one more season.

Spotrac reports Dulin will make $2.433 million during the 2022 season. He will have a cap hit of the same amount.

Dulin came to the Colts as an undrafted free agent following the 2019 NFL Draft. With the signing, he became the first player from Malone University to be on an NFL roster.

In three seasons, Dulin has posted 18 catches for 243 receiving yards. All but five of his career receptions are from the 2021 season.

Last season, Dulin also played 280 snaps on special teams, which was fourth-most on the team.

Colts Lack Receiver Depth Entering 2022 NFL Draft

Even with Dulin officially back on the roster, Indianapolis doesn’t have much experience at receiver a week before the 2022 NFL Draft begins.

Of the seven wideouts Spotrac has listed on the Colts roster, none of them are older than 25. Furthermore, Michael Pittman is the only one of the seven to have recorded a season with more than 400 receiving yards in his career.

Behind Pittman, 25-year-old Keke Coutee has the next most experience. Coutee posted 33 catches for 400 yards and three touchdowns in 2020, but he made just one reception last year.

Coutee signed a one-year contract worth under $1 million with the Colts this offseason.

Of all the Colts receivers besides Pittman, Parris Campbell had the best season last year. Campbell registered 10 catches for 162 yards and a touchdown in six games during the 2021 season.

With the lack of experience at receiver in Indianapolis, many mock draft experts have predicted the Colts to target wide receivers when the team makes its first selection at No. 42 overall in the second round.

Georgia wideout George Pickens has been the most popular selection for the Colts in mock drafts. Both Colts expert Andrew Moore of Sports Illustrated and NFL Draft analyst Todd McShay of ESPN predicted Pickens to the Colts at No. 42 in NFL mock drafts.

Moore also projected the Colts to draft SMU wideout Danny Gray in the third round.

Even with Dulin officially back in Indianapolis, it won’t at all be surprising to see the Colts target wide receivers in the 2022 NFL Draft.