Proposed Trade Lands Colts Super Bowl Champion

The Indianapolis Colts announced a major change at quarterback ahead of Week 8, as the team has decided to start second-year signal caller Sam Ehlinger for the first time.

The hope is that Ehlinger’s mobility will be able to avoid some of the pressure that’s constantly been on the Colts’ pocket this season. But it would also help to have blocking for the young quarterback.

One way to do that would be to acquire a veteran offensive lineman via a trade before the deadline on November 1. One player NFL writer Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report identified as a trade candidate was Carolina Panthers guard Austin Corbett.

“Right guard has been a problem area for the Colts, and Matt Pryor has allowed five sacks, according to Pro Football Focus,” Knox wrote. “Indianapolis should see if the Panthers are willing to make guard Austin Corbett part of their deadline fire sale.

“Corbett has been responsible for no penalties or sacks this season, according to PFF.”

Corbett began his career as a second-round pick for the Cleveland Browns in the 2018 NFL draft. The Browns traded him to the Los Angeles Rams during the 2019 season.

Over the course of about two and a half seasons, Corbett started 40 games for the Rams. He won the Super Bowl as a starter for the Rams during the 2021-22 season.

What Corbett Would Bring to Indianapolis

In addition to that Super Bowl experience, Corbett would bring five-plus years worth of starter experience to any team willing to acquire him through a trade.

Perhaps the best part of a potential acquisition for Corbett is the fact he’s under contract for two more seasons beyond 2022.

“Not only would Corbett provide an upgrade at guard this season, but he’s under contract through 2024 and could potentially provide Indianapolis with a long-term answer along the line,” wrote Knox.

Corbett’s contract is relatively affordable too. His base salary is under $12 million for the next two years according to Spotrac.

He also just turned 27 and should continue to play at his current level through the duration of the deal.

Corbett has started 48 games in his NFL career. He’s steadily improved while in the league.

Pro Football Focus ranked Corbett the 18th-best guard in the NFL (based on player grades among guards with at least 50% of his team’s offensive snaps). Through seven games in 2022, he’s rated No. 8 among guards with at least 50% of playing time.

How Corbett Upgrades Colts Offensive Line

Playing as one of the better guards in the NFL this season, Corbett would be an immediate upgrade over Matt Pryor at right guard.

Pryor has split his playing time at left tackle, right tackle and right guard this season. That’s part of why he’s struggled — there’s no continuity along the Colts offensive line. But Pryor also didn’t earn the right for more snaps at left tackle based on the way he played in September.

Among all offensive linemen with at least 50% of his team’s offensive snaps, Pryor is ranked 109th out of 114 offensive linemen this season.

Pryor is the weak leak on a unit that’s yielded 24 sacks, the second most in the NFL. The Colts are also ranked in the bottom three in pressures allowed and quarterback hits allowed this season.

Adding a new starter to the Indianapolis offensive line won’t fix things immediately. What the unit really needs is to develop some chemistry.

But on paper, Corbett is a superior option to Pryor, and if available, he’s a trade candidate the Colts would be wise to pursue.