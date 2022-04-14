Baker Mayfield Reveals Colts Were Initially His ‘Most Likely’ Destination

The Indianapolis Colts remained without a starting quarterback on the depth chart for a couple weeks in March. During that time, rumors connected the Colts to just about every signal caller available on the market.

Eventually, the Colts successfully traded for Matt Ryan, ending the quarterback rumors in Indianapolis.

That move seems to have somewhat surprised Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield. During an interview on the “You Never Know” podcast, Mayfield implied he thought he’d be the new signal caller with the Colts.

“[If] this would have been about a week and a half ago, I would have said Indianapolis,” Mayfield said when asked about where he would land this offseason. “Seattle, I mean, would probably be the most likely option. But, even then, I have no idea.

“I’m ready for the next chapter, the next opportunity.”

ALL the latest Colts news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Colts newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Colts!

Baker Mayfield Named Indianapolis Preferred Trade Destination

In one of the biggest moves of the offseason, the Browns traded six draft picks, including three first-rounders, for Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson. Less than an hour after the trade became official, Jeff Howe of The Athletic reported Mayfield told the Browns he wanted to be traded to Indianapolis.

Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times also reported Mayfield’s desire to play for the Colts.

Obviously, the feeling was not mutual. Veteran signal caller Matt Ryan also picked the Colts as his preferred destination, and Indianapolis choose to trade for him rather than Mayfield.

Mayfield is significantly younger than Ryan, but Ryan is a potential future Hall of Fame quarterback, whereas Mayfield is still trying to prove he was worth selecting first overall in the 2018 NFL Draft.

Ryan has thrown for at least 3,950 passing yards in 11 straight seasons. Mayfield has yet to reach that mark in his four-year NFL career.

In 2021, Mayfield threw for 3,010 passing yards, 17 touchdowns and 13 interceptions in 14 games. Mayfield took a step back in all the major passing categories from the 2020 campaign when he led the Browns to an 11-5 record and a road playoff win.

Ryan tossed for 3,968 passing yards, 20 touchdowns and 12 interceptions last season. He hasn’t failed to throw for 20 touchdowns in a season since his rookie year in 2008.

Mayfield turned 27 on April 14 while Ryan turns 37 in May.

Baker Mayfield Could Still Join Colts?

Clearly, Mayfield indicated on the “You Never Know” podcast that he doesn’t have a strong sense of where he might land before this season. But one thing is certain — wherever he goes, it might be for just the 2022 season.

Mayfield has one year remaining on his rookie contract. Theoretically, he could be a free agent again next offseason.

Ryan has two years left on his contract. With the turnover the Colts have experienced at quarterback in recent years, Indianapolis is certainly planning for Ryan to be its starter for more than just this season.

But if that doesn’t go according to plan, Mayfield could still land with the Colts.

For now, though, he will have to settle for another NFL home.