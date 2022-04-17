Colts Finalize Deal for Former Rival Offensive Tackle

With all eyes centered on the upcoming NFL Draft, the Indianapolis Colts continue to address their roster needs in free agency.

The Colts officially announced on April 15 that they have signed offensive tackle Brandon Kemp to a one-year contract worth $705,000.

Colts owner Jim Irsay broke the news himself on Twitter.

Signing T Brandon Kemp. 👍🏈 pic.twitter.com/K9VMIFTbQZ — Jim Irsay (@JimIrsay) April 15, 2022

Kemp, who went undrafted in 2020, has never played in an NFL game. He spent last season on injured reserve with the Tennessee Titans.

ALL the latest Colts news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Colts newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Colts!

Brandon Kemp Breaks Run of Defensive Signings for Colts

The Colts were not very active early in free agency, but that changed once April started.

On April 5, the Colts signed safety Armani Watts. Since then, they have also added three more defensive backs, including 2019 Defensive Player of the Year cornerback Stephon Gilmore, in free agency.

Kemp, though, breaks the run of defensive signings for Indianapolis. Prior to signing Kemp, not only had all five new players the Colts signed this offseason been defenders, they were all defensive backs.

Spotrac reports the Colts, who signed both Kemp and Gilmore on April 15, are third in salary cap space with $21.7 million to spend. But it’s not yet clear how much Gilmore will count towards the 2022 salary cap. Gilmore signed a two-year deal worth $23 million with $14 million guaranteed.

Furthermore, the contract details for safeties Brandon King and Rodney McLeod, who both signed with the Colts as free agents, have not been disclosed.

Kemp Added for Offensive Line Depth

While the Colts have been busy bulking up their secondary, three Indianapolis offensive linemen left in free agency. Guard Mark Glowinski signed a three-year deal worth $18.3 million with the New York Giants while fellow guard Chris Reed left for a two-year, $4.5 million contract with the Minnesota Vikings.

Starting left tackle Eric Fisher also departed and remains unsigned in free agency.

Signing Kemp gives the Colts some much needed depth at tackle. The official depth chart only includes two other tackles — Braden Smith and Matt Pryor — in Indianapolis other than Kemp

It will not be surprising if Colts general manager Chris Ballard elects to add more depth at left tackle early in the 2022 NFL Draft.

In his latest mock draft, draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. of ESPN projected Central Michigan left tackle Bernhard Raimann to the Colts at No. 42 overall in the second round.

Draft analyst Chad Reuter agrees with Kiper, as he also predicted Raimann to the Colts with the same selection in his mock draft on April 8.

College football analyst Anthony Treash of Pro Football Focus didn’t have the Colts landing Raimann, but he did have Indianapolis going with an offensive tackle in the second round. In his mock draft on April 11, Treash slotted Northern Iowa offensive tackle Trevor Penning to the Colts at No. 42.

Whether or not the Colts draft an offensive tackle on Day 2 of the 2022 NFL Draft, the arrival of Kemp gives Indianapolis some insurance at tackle prior to the organization selecting their rookie class.