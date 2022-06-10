Colts Add Veteran Experience With Two Signings Following Minicamp

Some of the biggest additions for the Indianapolis Colts this offseason have been along the offensive and defensive lines. But the Colts added more depth to both position groups at the end of minicamp.

The Colts announced on June 10 that they have signed defensive end Bryan Cox Jr. and offensive tackle Jason Spriggs. In a corresponding move, Indianapolis waived defensive end Cullen Wick.

Both Cox and Spriggs will bring at least five years of NFL experience to Indianapolis.

The Colts signed Wick as an undrafted rookie on May 13.

Colts Add Depth Along Edge of Defense

Cox has played for three teams in four NFL seasons. He went undrafted in the 2017 NFL Draft but made the Carolina Panthers out of training camp in 2017 and played in seven games as a rookie.

During his second season, Cox played a career-high 200 defensive snaps and 91 snaps on special teams. His 11 games played from that season is also still a career high.

He split the 2019 season with the Panthers and Cleveland Browns. In 2020, Cox played one game with the Buffalo Bills. He spent last season on Buffalo’s injured reserve with an Achilles’ tendon injury.

In 26 career games, Cox has posted 31 combined tackles, including 5 tackles for loss, 9 quarterback hits and 0.5 sacks. With the Colts, he’s a potential depth piece along the defensive edge, but Cox also has experience playing special teams.

Behind starting defensive ends Yannick Ngakoue and Kwity Paye, Indianapolis has Dayo Obeyingbo, Tyquan Lewis, Ben Bangou, Kameron Cline and Scott Patchan on the depth chart. Cox will be competing with those five other edge rushers for a roster spot.

Colts Add Another Swing Tackle

A former second-round pick of the Green Bay Packers in the 2016 NFL Draft, Spriggs has played for three NFL teams. He spent his first three seasons with the Packers and then played one year with the Chicago Bears and Atlanta Falcons.

Spriggs has started 10 games in his NFL career. He started a career-high five contests in 2017. He has made one start in the last two years.

With the addition to Spriggs, the Colts have signed three free agent offensive tackles (Dennis Kelly and Brandon Kemp are the other two) this offseason. Indianapolis also re-signed offensive tackle Matt Pryor.

Furthermore, the Colts drafted Bernhard Raimann in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft and signed undrafted rookie offensive tackle Ryan Van Demark. The Colts offered Van Demark a deal that included $175,000 guaranteed, which was one of the largest guaranteed amounts an undrafted rookie received this year.

Indianapolis has signed three free agent offensive tackles, re-signed Pryor and added two rookie tackles to replace two-time Pro Bowl left tackle Eric Fisher. The Colts elected to not re-sign Fisher, who remains a free agent.

While Pryor and Raimann will presumably compete to start at left tackle, Spriggs will battle Kelly, Kemp and Van Demark for a backup position.

Veteran Braden Smith will start at right tackle. The Colts also have offensive tackles Jordan Murray and Carter O’Donnell on the depth chart.