Colts Named Best Fit for Heisman Trophy Candidate Quarterback

The Indianapolis Colts are expected to be in the market for a quarterback once again this offseason. Rumors are already circling that the Colts could be a destination for another veteran signal caller for 2023.

But CBS Sports’ Chris Trapasso considers Indianapolis a better place for a rookie quarterback next season. In fact, Trapasso called the Colts one of the best fits for a top signal caller in the upcoming draft class — Alabama’s Bryce Young.

“Young stepped onto the Alabama campus and was immediately a star — even before he threw a pass for the Crimson Tide,” Trapasso wrote. “Young, a five-star recruit in the 2020 class, earned ‘ungodly numbers’ that were close to a million dollars, per Nick Saban, on the NIL market while he sat behind Mac Jones as a true freshman.”

Along with the Colts, Trapasso called the Houston Texans a “best fit” for Young.

How Young Could Fall to Colts

If the Texans agree with Trapasso that Young is the best fit for them, then there will likely be little drama at the top of the 2023 NFL draft.

Heading into Week 14, Houston holds the No. 1 overall pick in the upcoming draft. Every other team in the NFL has at least three wins with five weeks to go in the regular season, so in all likelihood, the Texans won’t be dropping from No. 1.

Even if they did, most of the teams still vying for a top 5 pick in next year’s NFL draft already have quarterbacks. So, there’s a chance Young could be available for the Texans even if they pick second or third.

But if Houston passes on Young for one of the other top signal callers in the class, could he fall all the way to No. 9 to the Colts?

It’s too early to say definitively. But the Chicago Bears, Denver, Broncos, Los Angeles Rams, Jacksonville Jaguars, and Arizona Cardinals are all ahead of Indianapolis in draft order and are highly unlikely to draft a signal caller. Young dropping out of the Top 5 if Houston passes on him is possible.

Colts Still Moving Up the Draft Board?

Just a week ago, Indianapolis held the No. 14 pick in the first round of the draft. But with the 35-point loss on December 4 and the other results around the league, the Colts moved up to No. 9.

They may not be done rising the draft board. The Colts are one of six teams with four wins this season, so the clubs currently with picks No. 4-9 are very close in the standings.

Indianapolis’ remaining schedule is also pretty difficult. The Colts will next face the Minnesota Vikings, Los Angeles Chargers and New York Giants before ending the 2022 season against the Texans.

The Vikings, Chargers and Giants are all at least .500 and are vying for playoff positioning. The matchups with Minnesota and New York will also be on the road.

With that slate, it wouldn’t be surprising to see the Colts be drafting higher than ninth in the 2023 first round.

Indianapolis will still need Houston to pass on Young for the opportunity draft the Alabama signal caller, but the higher the pick the Colts land, obviously, the more likely it will be for them to draft Young if he’s the quarterback they prefer.