NFL Coordinator Surprisingly Interviews for Colts Head Coach Opening: Report

The Indianapolis Colts weren’t reportedly interested in promoting special teams coordinator Bubba Ventrone to interim head coach after the team fired Frank Reich on November 7. But now in the offseason, they are apparently interested in Ventrone as a candidate for the role.

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported on January 11 that the Colts plan to interview Ventrone for the franchise’s head coach opening.

The #Colts are interviewing special teams coordinator Bubba Ventrone for their head coaching job today, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 11, 2023

A Pittsburgh native, Ventrone has served as Indianapolis’ special teams coordinator since Reich’s first season in 2018. During that five-year stretch, the Colts’ special teams units have been regarded as one of the best in the NFL.

The Athletic’s Zak Keefer tweeted on January 11 after seeing Pelissero’s report that “most” in the Colts organization “initially wanted” Ventrone, and not Jeff Saturday, to be interim head coach starting in November.