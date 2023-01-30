Checking In On The Colts Second Round Of Interviews

The Indianapolis Colts, along with owner Jim Irsay, promised an extensive search for their head coach position, and they have delivered.

“I think the pool needs to be broadened somewhat more.” Irsay said ahead of the hiring process in an interview with ESPN’s Michelle Beisner-Buck.

In the first round of interviews, the Colts certainly pulled from a broad pool of candidates, bringing in over a dozen for the first round of interviews. According to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, Irsay has not been a part of the first round of interviews, and noted so far, every interview conducted has been virtual.

“This entire first round of interviews has been virtual, and I’m told owner Jim Irsay has not been in any of those interviews.” Pelissero said.

For the second round of interviews, the Colts have been confirmed to have brought back four candidates for in person interviews, with the expectation that the organization will bring back up to seven candidates in total according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. With Pelissero noting the second round of interviews “will be in person with Irsay involved.”

Jeff Saturday – Interim Head Coach, Indianapolis Colts

The first candidate brought back for a second in person interview for the open head coaching position was the 2022 interim head coach for the colts, Jeff Saturday. Saturday conducted his in-person interview on January 28. Irsay has noted his support for Saturday throughout the process, and according to reports from around the NFL media, many believe Saturday is Irsay’s top choice.

“The longer Saturday remains in the mix, the greater the chance he gets the job.’ Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk wrote.

Josina Anderson of CBS Sports backs up Florio’s claim, reporting Irsay still “desires to hire” Saturday.

Raheem Morris – Defensive Coordinator, Los Angeles Rams

Over the Championship weekend, the Colts also brought back Raheem Morris, the Los Angeles Ram’s defensive coordinator for a second interview. Morris was previously the head coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2009-2011) and has worked for three different franchises over the last ten years. Morris has been the defensive coordinator for the Rams for the last two seasons and helped guide a unit that won the Super Bowl in 2021.

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, Morris and the Colts had a very ‘lengthy’ second interview that went well into the evening.



Raheem Morris is having a lengthy in-person interview with the #Colts today. Was told Morris was still with the team as of early evening. Morris is one of several candidates as part of Indy's second round of talks. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) January 27, 2023

Ejior Evero – Offensive Coordinator, Broncos

Ejior Evero, the defensive coordinator for the Denver Broncos, is another candidate that was brought back for a second interview. Evero has a unique background among the candidates interviewed, as he has had experience coaching on the offensive and defensive side of the ball. Evero is considered a top prospect this hiring cycle, with division rivals the Houston Texans also bringing back Evero for a second interview for their head coaching vacancy. Evero has interviewed for four of the five open head coaching positions throughout the league.

Don ‘Wink’ Martindale – Defensive Coordinator, Giants

Don Martindale, defensive coordinator of the New York Giants is one the three defensive coordinators brought in for an in-person interview. Martindale has an extensive history on the defensive side of the ball. Martindale was the Baltimore Ravens linebackers coach from 2012-2017 before being promoted to the defensive coordinator for the team through the ’21 season

In an interview with the NY Post, Giants defensive backs coach Jerome Henderson had high praise for Martindale and his prospects as a head coach.

“Wink is unique in that he is a great builder of people and great motivator of people. He was phenomenal this year in playing through all the injuries and moving pieces we had.” Henderson said.

Still to come

The Colts are expected to host Rich Bisaccia, the special team’s coordinator for the Green Bay Packers, for a second interview as well on Monday January 30. After the Super Bowl, the Colts are also expected to bring back Shane Steichen, the offensive coordinator of the Philadelphia Eagles.