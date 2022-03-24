Chris Ballard Declines to Comment on Colts’ Potential Interest in Deshaun Watson

The Indianapolis Colts have a new quarterback in Matt Ryan. But before trading for Ryan, the Colts may have been interested in acquiring Deshaun Watson.

NFL Insider Adam Schefter of ESPN reported on March 14 that the Houston Texans declined the Colts when they tried to meet with Watson to discuss waiving his no-trade clause to come to Indianapolis.

Houston has declined Indianapolis’ attempt to speak with Deshaun Watson, per source. Houston comfortable trading Watson – just not in the AFC South. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 14, 2022

When asked about that report while appearing on The Pat McAfee Show on March 22, Colts general manager Chris Ballard did not refute it. But he did decline to comment.

“[Watson’s] in Cleveland, so I won’t comment on that,” Ballard said.

Chris Ballard Avoiding the Mistake the Atlanta Falcons Made

There are a few different reasons why Ballard was wise not to say anything about Indianapolis’ involvement, or lack thereof, in the Watson sweepstakes this March. For one, it’s customary not to say much about other teams’ players.

Secondly, Watson has been a source of controversy over the last year because of sexual harassment and assault allegations from 22 women. The Colts aren’t going to land Watson now, so there’s no sense in alienating the Indianapolis fans who do not like Watson by saying the team tried to pursue the quarterback.

But maybe most importantly, declining to talk about Watson helps Ballard avoid the mistake the Atlanta Falcons committed — making Ryan feel like a backup plan.

Ryan is under contract through the 2023 season. He will be the Colts starting quarterback for at least a year, and on The Pat McAfee Show, Ballard didn’t rule out the veteran signal caller playing in Indianapolis for longer than two years.

The last thing the Colts GM wants to do is alienate his new signal caller by saying he pursued a trade for him only after he couldn’t get Watson.

But it is interesting and noteworthy that Ballard didn’t outright deny the report when asked if he pursued Watson.

Deshaun Watson Could Face Criminal Charges

The Watson sweepstakes began early in the NFL’s free agency period after a Houston grand jury declined to indict the quarterback on nine criminal complaints.

But on March 24, Jenny Vrentas of The New York Times reported “a grand jury in Brazoria County in Texas is considering evidence related to a 10th accusation of sexual misconduct against Watson.”

Vrentas also reported the case in Brazoria County, which is south of Houston, is the last known pending criminal case against the Cleveland Browns new quarterback. The complainant’s lawyer, Tony Buzbee told The New York Times that he expects the grand jury to deliberate and issue a decision on March 24 or 25.

Watson’s other nine criminal cases were heard by a grand jury in Harris County, where Houston is located.

Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk reported it is unclear whether the Browns or any NFL teams involved in trying to trade for Watson were aware that another grand jury would be listening to claims against the quarterback.

The complainant bringing the 10th criminal case against Watson is one of 22 women who have filed civil lawsuits against Watson.

The Browns traded six draft choices, including three first-round selections, to acquire Watson from the Texans.