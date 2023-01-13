Colts’ Announce Interview With Chiefs Offensive Coordinator

The Indianapolis Colts are deep into their head coaching search, and on Thursday Jan. 12, a surprise name emerged, offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy of the Kansas City Chiefs. Jim Irsay, owner of the Colts, announced late Thursday evening that the team had completed an interview with Bieniemy for head coach.

Just completed our interview with Eric Bieniemy 🏈💪 — Jim Irsay (@JimIrsay) January 13, 2023

On Dec. 18, Irsay promised that the Colts would do a deep search for the best possible candidate.

“I’m looking forward to the interview process, “I think Jeff’s a candidate but there’s a lot of great candidates out there. I think there’s a lot of great candidates in college. I think the pool needs to be broadened somewhat more. There’s some great college coaches that may be capable. There’s some unknown coaches that may be capable.” Irsay said in an interview with Pro Football Talk.

To date, this is the third completed interview for the Indianapolis Colts head coaching position, with Bieniemy joining Colts special teams coordinator Bubba Ventrone and Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero. Former head coach and current Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris is scheduled to interview for the job on Friday, Jan. 13.

The resume

Bieniemy brings quite the resume to the table. Under Bieniemy, the Chiefs offensive has been a premier unit in the NFL. According to Pro Football Reference, the Chiefs ended the regular season ranking first in total yards and total points. The Chiefs offense averaged 29.2 points per game and were tops in the league for total first downs with 408 on the season. In each of the five seasons Bieniemy has been offensive coordinator, the Chiefs have ranked top six in scoring.

Bieniemy has had a long career coaching in the NFL and would bring a wealth of experience. Bieniemy has spent the last ten seasons with the Chiefs He began his professional coaching career as the running backs coach with the Minnesota Vikings, before being hired in 2013 by the Chiefs for the same role. Bieniemy was promoted to offensive coordinator in 2018 and has been leading that unit since.

Despite the impressive resume, it has been a long road for Bieniemy to break into the head coaching ranks. According to USA Today reporting and research, over the last four hiring cycles, Bienemy has been interviewed for 15 head coaching positions by 14 teams.

I can’t force them to make the decision,” Bieniemy said in an interview with USA Today’s Jarrett Bell, “My job is to make sure that when I’m in there giving that interview, I’m being my most authentic self. They get to see me, feel me for who I am and what I’m about.

The Chiefs Show Support

Bieniemy has garnered strong words of support in his pursuit for a head coaching job, including from his star quarterback, and MVP candidate, Patrick Mahomes. In an interview with Pro Football Talk’s Myles Simmons, Mahomes spoke on Bieniemy and his qualifications to be a head coach.

“You understand how great of a coach he is, how great of a person he his, how great of a leader he is. And so, it’s crazy that he hasn’t gotten his chance to become a head coach.” Mahomes said.

Bieniemy also has the support of his boss, head coach of the Chiefs, Andy Reid. In his Dec. 28 press conference, Reid spoke on Bieniemy’s potential as a head coach.

“I know what he can do, I’ve said it 100 times and I haven’t changed my opinion on that,” Reid said. “I hope he gets an opportunity.

Bieniemy may just get that opportunity with the Colts.