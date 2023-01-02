Colts Defender Emotional In Giants Game: Crying So Hard His Contact Fell Out

In a season with few bright spots, Zaire Franklin has been an absolute standout for the Indianapolis Colts in the 2022 campaign on defense. In the week 18 matchup against the New York Giants on January 1, Franklin had another productive week on defense for the Colts, and for the first time this season, got to do so with his family in the stands.

The outside linebacker for the Colts recorded ten tackles on the day, including 7 solo tackles and a near interception in the first quarter. Despite his efforts the Colts were blown out against the Giants 38-10. Though Franklin and the Colts did not get the result they wanted, this was a game Franklin had circled on the calendar for awhile and one he was incredibly proud to participate in. in his pregame comments with Wish-TV’s Angela Moryan, Franklin called the game one you “live for.” The game was extra special for Franklin because it was not just his family that was in attendance for the game, but also his fiancés family. A Syracuse grad, Franklin is native to New York, and with the game hosted at Met Life Stadium, Franklin knew it was a great chance to play in front of his extended family.

#Colts LB Zaire Franklin getting emotional before his pregame workout this morning in the Meadowlands. He told me earlier this week his whole family (and fiancée’s family) will be here today. Said these games are ones he “lives for.” @WISH_TV #ForTheShoe @ACwishtv pic.twitter.com/jHknGmHouh — Angela Moryan (@SidelineStormer) January 1, 2023

Showing his emotions

After the loss, Franklin was found in the Colts locker room and talked how this was such an emotional game for him, and not because had just Colts lost their sixth consecutive game, but because he was overwhelmed with the emotions from playing professional football at a high level in front of his family. Franklin spoke about how he got his start at Syracuse University and in a game against Notre Dame at Met Life Stadium, had a game of his career, with a pick and a sack on the day. That was when he knew that he could make it in the NFL. To then be playing in front of his family in that same stadium “was a full circle moment.”

“I was crying so much (before the game), my contact fell out. So I had to do my whole pregame with one contact.” Franklin said in his post-game comments.

"I WAS CRYING SO MUCH MY CONTACT FELL OUT… IT WAS JUST OVERWHELMING." Today's game against the #Giants meant so much more for #Colts LB Zaire Franklin. It was a "full circle moment" for the former star of the @CuseFootball team. @WISH_TV @ZiggySmalls_ #ForTheShoe pic.twitter.com/5x8gbN6y8j — Angela Moryan (@SidelineStormer) January 2, 2023

A productive season

Playing well in front of his family was not all that was at stake for the outside linebacker of the Colts. Headed into the game, Franklin needed just 13 tackles to overtake the Colts’ record for tackles in a single season, which is currently held by All-Pro Linebacker Shaquille Leonard. Leonard recorded 163 tackles in the 2018 season when he set the franchise mark. After the loss against the Giants, Franklin now has 160 tackles on the season, needing just three to tie, and four for the record outright according to Pro Football Focus.

Franklin came into prominence this season thanks in part to an expanded role due to Leonard missing the majority of the season due to injuries. Since going on IR on November 11, Franklin has emerged not just as a replacement for Leonard, but someone who could and has replicated the All-Pro production.

On the season, including the game against the Giants, Franklin has amazed 130 solo tackles, and assisted on 40 more. Franklin has also forced twos fumbles (tied for third in the league) and recorded a sack on the season for the Colts. Thanks to Franklin’s stellar play on defense this season and the expected recovery of Leonard, the Indianapolis Colts will enter the 2023 with an incredible one-two punch at linebacker next season as both Franklin and Leonard are locked up under contract through at least the end of the 2024 season. With a record of 4-11-1 on the season, the Colts are looking at a serious rebuild, but on defense, they are quite set at the linebacker position thanks to the emergence of Franklin.