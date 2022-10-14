Colts Defense Takes Hit as Two Defenders Ruled Out

Sunday’s matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars became much more difficult as the Indianapolis Colts will be without two key defenders. All-Pro linebacker Shaquille Leonard and second-year edge rusher Kwity Paye were both ruled out on Friday, leaving the Colts shorthanded against their division rival.

Leonard’s continued absence

Unfortunately, the Colts have grown accustomed to Leonard’s absence throughout the 2022 season. After back surgery in July, it was unknown when exactly he would return to the field. After a shorter than expected rehab, Leonard returned to the field on a limited basis during Indianapolis’s week four battle against the Tennessee Titans.

Leonard played in only 16 snaps against the defending AFC South champions before colliding with teammate Zaire Franklin in the second quarter. Leonard remained down for several minutes, eventually walking off on his own power. He was ruled out for the remainder of the game due to a concussion.

Without Leonard on the field, Zaire Franklin has been filling in nicely. PFF has credited Franklin with 38 tackles and two quarterback hits. He could improve in coverage, but his athleticism pops off the screen. With Franklin playing well, the Colts should slowly ease Leonard back to action.

Paye’s Presence Will Be Missed

Indianapolis needed a boost to their pass rush this season, and Paye has added just that. A second-year player from Michigan, Paye has been rock solid off the edge. He has been credited with three sacks and five total tackles for loss.

Early in the fourth quarter, Paye had his right ankle rolled up on after pressuring quarterback Russell Wilson into an interception to Rodney Thomas II. Paye could not put any weight on his right ankle and was carted off.

It will be tough to replace Paye’s presence as a pass rusher, but Indianapolis will be hoping that their 2021 second-round pick, Dayo Odeyingbo, will be able to keep up the pace on the outside. Odeyingbo, a second-year player from Vanderbilt, missed the first eight games of his rookie season due to a torn achilles. The former Commodore only has 4 tackles this season, but over the past two weeks, he has 1.5 sacks. While Odeyingbo is still developing as a pass rusher, he should fill in nicely opposite Yannick Ngakoue.

Short-term injury outlook

While both players suffered serious injuries, the Colts have yet to put either star on injured reserve. If either player were to be placed on IR, they would have to miss four weeks. However, head coach Frank Reich and the training staff must believe that both players have a chance to be back in the next three-to-four weeks.

While two star Colts’ defenders have already been ruled out against Jacksonville, Indianapolis could see the return of safety Julian Blackmon. Blackmon suffered an ankle sprain in week three against the Chiefs and missed the following two games. Blackmon was limited on Wednesday and Friday but practiced in full on Thursday. He was officially listed as questionable for Sunday’s matchup. If he cannot go, Thomas II will fill in once again at free safety.