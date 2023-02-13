Colts Expected to Retain 17-Year NFL Coach as DC: Insider

The Indianapolis Colts spent the offseason seeking a new head coach and have reportedly targeted current Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen. If Steichen is ultimately hired, it seems more likely that Colts defensive coordinator Gus Bradley could remain with the team.

Horseshoe Huddle on Sports Illustrated writer Rashaad McGinnis tweeted on February 12 that he expects Bradley to return to Indianapolis with the Colts expressing interest in Steichen.

“Fully expect Shane to keep Gus Bradley on as his DC…,” McGinnis wrote.

McGinnis added that Steichen and Bradley have a relationship stemming from stints with the Los Angeles Chargers. Steichen served numerous roles with the Chargers from 2011 to 2012 and 2014 to 2020, with the COVID-impacted year being his lone season as the team’s offensive coordinator. Bradley, on the other hand, was Los Angeles’ defensive coordinator from 2017 to 2020.

In 2022, Bradley’s defense ranked 15th in yards allowed per game (334). The unit missed the presence of All-Pro linebacker Shaquille Leonard, though, as he only played in three games due to a season-ending back injury.

It was previously reported by ESPN’s Stephen Holder that Indianapolis blocked Bradley and members of his staff from interviewing with other teams this offseason — a sign the Colts’ front office has faith in the team’s defensive personnel.

Bradley has previous head coaching experience in Jacksonville from 2013 to 2016 and could have been a potential interim head coaching candidate. Colts owner Jim Irsay, however, elected to hire Jeff Saturday, who ended the year with a 1-7 record.

Steichen’s Connection to Former Indianapolis QB

In addition to being quarterbacks coach, Steichen served as the Chargers’ interim offensive coordinator in 2019, which was quarterback Philip Rivers’ last season in Los Angeles before he signed with the Colts in 2020.

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer tweeted on February 12 that Rivers thinks highly of Steichen.

“One connection Shane Steichen has to the Colts that may have gone overlooked the last few weeks—Ex-Indy QB Philip Rivers LOVES the Eagles OC,” Breer tweeted. “The two were together for six years with the Chargers. So if Indy cross-checked with its old QB, reviews would be glowing.”

It’s been reported that Irsay has a high level of respect for Rivers, as the 17-year pro led the Colts to the playoffs in his only season wearing the Horseshoe. If Irsay and general manager Chris Ballard did in fact speak to Rivers about Steichen, it could have played a role in Indianapolis’ desire to hire the 37-year-old.

More Colts’ Coaching Changes?

Head coach isn’t the only position that could officially change in the coming days.

KPRC 2’s Aaron Wilson tweeted on February 12 that the Houston Texans are eyeing Colts’ offensive line coach Chris Strausser to fill the same role. Wilson reported that the Texans “moved on” from previous offensive line coach George Warhop.

Strausser recently completed his fourth season with the Colts as offensive line coach, and the team struggled. Despite guard Quenton Nelson making his fifth consecutive Pro Bowl, the unit gave up 60 sacks in 2022.

If Strausser accepts the Houston job, the Colts will need to fill another coaching void.