Colts Give Back This Holiday Season

The Holidays are a season of giving and the Indianapolis Colts gave back in a big way this December to the local Indianapolis community. The ‘Colts community philosophy,’ from the owner at the top on down to the practice squad players, is to commit to improving the lives of the people in their community, with charitable outreach and partnering with local organizations to give back.

Shop With a Jock

One of the most prominent Colts players involved with the Indianapolis Community is linebacker and ‘Walter Man of the Year’ candidate, Shaquille Leonard. Though unable to make an impact on the field this season due to injuries, Leonard has made a big impact off the field with his charitable endeavors. Through his organization ‘The Maniac Foundation,’ Leonard partnered with the local Boys and Girls Club of Indianapolis for his second annual ‘Shop with a Jock’ event. On December 17th Leonard met 50 local children who arrived to the event with their Christmas wish lists and took them all out shopping for the afternoon on the northwest side of Indianapolis. When speaking on the event, Leonard talked about the importance of community and how Indianapolis meant so much to him. Leonard felt like the people of Indianapolis have truly embraced him since he was drafted, and now its his turn to repay that support.

“This is my opportunity to give back as much as I possibly can and show that I care about this city as much as they care for me.” Leonard said in an interview with Alexa Ross of Fox59.

Books for Youth

The Colts “Book for Youth” program was another way the organization gave back this holiday season. In 2006, the Colts partnered with the Indiana Department of Child Services (DCS) for the program which provides books and backpacks to foster children in Indianapolis. Chris Ballard was inspired to give back as a foster parent himself, and to date the program has collected and donated over 900,000 books.

A little holiday cheer.✨ pic.twitter.com/mmiI2O1J5J — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) December 23, 2022

The Bloom Project

The Colts defensive line came together this December to give back to the community as well. Partnering with the “Bloom Project” a local charitable organization which provides mentorship and outreach to minority males in the state of Indiana, the Colts d-line gifted local students with Christmas presents and business suits. Defensive tackle Grover Stewart spoke at the event on how he wanted to help young men get ready for the real world.

Bleed Blue

On December 17th, the Indianapolis Colts held a holiday blood drive with all collections going to local hospitals and Indiana patients. In an event that directly contributes to the health of local Hoosiers, the Colts partnered with the Versiti Blood Center for the 23rd year in a row. Fans flocked to Lucas Oil stadium in downtown Indianapolis for the event, and while giving back, were treated to appearances by Colts Cheerleaders, the mascot Blue, and were given footballs and Colts’ memorabilia for their donation.

Colts Carolers

Along with their charitable endeavors, the Colts made sure to spread some Christmas joy this holiday season as well. In mid-December safety Julian Blackmon and a few of his teammates partnered with Riley’s Children Hospital to sing some Christmas songs to patients at the local children’s hospital in Indianapolis. Blackmon dubbed the group the ‘Colts Carolers’ and at the event, Blackmon spoke on the importance of being in the moment with the children and to spread some holiday cheer with happiness and joy.

“If I can make someone smile today, that’s the biggest goal for me.” Blackmon said.